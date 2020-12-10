Cyberpunk 2077 Not Downloading: Steam Download Stuck At 57.4GB

Cyberpunk 2077 has opened up to an overwhelming response from the gaming community with fans flocking to the Steam Store to download the pre-load the moment it went live on the platform. The game pre-load has been available for a while and naturally, fans have been heading over to Steam to download the heavy game files ahead of the global release. However, a number of users attempting to download the pre-load have complained that their downloads do not move beyond 57.4 GB.

Also Read | How To Preload Cyberpunk 2077? Preload Cyberpunk 2077 Method And Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 not downloading: Steam download stuck at 57.4 GB

The issue is widespread among those looking to pre-load the game via Steam and it appears that the download stops exactly at the 57.4 GB mark. Interestingly, "57.4 GB" is also a trending topic on Twitter, with more and more users taking to their social media handle to report their frustration.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 not downloading: How to resolve the issue?

The gaming company recently acknowledged the issue and clarified that users who are facing problems with the pre-load should note that the Steam client actually unpacks all the contents that have been downloaded by the user, which includes installation of the pre-loaded game.

Steam also addressed the issue on Twitter saying that trouble faced by users is essentially a display issue where the client is working to unpack all of the encrypted data from the game pre-load. It also explained how users can verify the activity and requested them not to switch the data centers or reboot the Steam client.

Also Read | How To Get The Rainbow Fog Wrap In Fortnite In Four Easy Steps?

You can verify this is what's happening by looking for "Disk Activity" on the downloads page in the Steam client.



When the unpacking has caught up, you'll resume downloading the remaining few GBs. No need to switch data centers or restart the Steam client! pic.twitter.com/E9SmnAtfm0 — Steam (@Steam) December 10, 2020

This assures users that they might see that their download getting stuck towards the end, however, the Steam client will soon finish downloading the remaining files once the pre-loaded data is unpacked.

However, users also need to make sure that they have sufficient disk space on their systems before they begin the installation process. You will need about 70 GB to download the game, however, it is best to reserve some extra space to accommodate the upcoming patches. It is also suggested to have a stable internet connection to avoid any interruption in downloading the files.

Also Read | DBD Patch Notes Bring Flashlight Updates; Ebony And Ivory Memento Moris Nerfed

Image credits: Cyberpunk