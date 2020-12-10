Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Settings For High FPS: Lower Down These To Get An FPS Boost

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most massively hyped games of this year. It comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that is developed and published by CD Projekt. The game's story takes place many years into the future in 2077 at a utopia known as Night City (an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe). The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Also read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Settings Requirements

Also read | DBD Patch Notes Bring Flashlight Updates; Ebony And Ivory Memento Moris Nerfed

In total there are more than 24 different graphics settings that you can tweak and change completely in Cyberpunk 2077, which can be a lot to experiment with. The main settings which impact a lot and lowering these to medium or low will highly improve your FPS are mentioned-below:

Every shadow setting

Textures

Detail

Ambient Occlusion

Volumetric Clouds or Fog Resolution

Lighting Settings

Apart from the tweaking of graphic settings, a lot of players have also complained that Cyberpunk 2077 graphics look bad. Here are some of them:

Some players who just started the game noticed that the resolution is so low that you hardly can see any details on the face in character creation. It looks like something reconstructed to 1080p. Now, this could be due to having a low-end graphics card.

HDR was not working on some players' Q9FN. It was simply washing out colours.

Some effects were so bad that they look like a bug.

Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Requirements

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION (4K) Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION (1080P) Processor: Intel i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 RAM: 8GB Video: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB / AMD RX 570 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB HDD

MINIMUM RTX CONFIGURATION (1080P) Processor: Intel i5-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia GTX 2060 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD

RECOMMENDED RTX CONFIGURATION (4K) Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia RTX 3080 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD



Also read | What Happened To Warzone Rumble After Returning In Dec 2020?

Also read | AC Valhalla Surtr Sword Details: Find Out About Dual-wielding Weapons Here