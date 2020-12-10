Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Settings For High FPS: Lower Down These To Get An FPS Boost

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most massively hyped games of this year. It comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that is developed and published by CD Projekt. The game's story takes place many years into the future in 2077 at a utopia known as Night City (an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe). The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.
Also read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type
Also read | DBD Patch Notes Bring Flashlight Updates; Ebony And Ivory Memento Moris Nerfed
In total there are more than 24 different graphics settings that you can tweak and change completely in Cyberpunk 2077, which can be a lot to experiment with. The main settings which impact a lot and lowering these to medium or low will highly improve your FPS are mentioned-below:
Apart from the tweaking of graphic settings, a lot of players have also complained that Cyberpunk 2077 graphics look bad. Here are some of them:
Also read | What Happened To Warzone Rumble After Returning In Dec 2020?
Also read | AC Valhalla Surtr Sword Details: Find Out About Dual-wielding Weapons Here