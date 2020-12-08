Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs And Early Reviews: Know About Some Game-breaking Bugs Prior To Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is a widely anticipated upcoming action role-playing video game that has been developed and published by CD Projekt. December 10, 2020, is the final scheduled date for release on all the major gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. For the next-gen consoles of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the release date is in 2021. Continue reading to know all about some of the early Cyberpunk 2077 review and the bugs that players will have to deal with on launch.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs

Also read | Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond Release Date, Price And System Requirements

There have been a lot of early reviews of Cyberpunk 2077 and it is said that the game is filled with many different types of bugs. Since the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is set for 10th December, so there is still time before launch for these Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and issues to get fixed by CD Projekt RED. The discussion of bugs and glitches begins around 27 minutes into his review. He lists a variety of problems that occurred during his playthrough of the anticipated RPG:

Floating weapons

Glitchs in First-Person

Visual NPC Glitches

Game Crashes

Missing Stats

AI Combat Issues

Some of the game-breaking bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 are as mentioned below:

Various NPC scripting errors, waiting for a character to initiate dialogue, move to a new location, etc. in order for the mission to progress

UI elements don't disappear without quitting to the main menu, eg weapon crosshairs, item pickup notifications, bespoke UI elements from braindance sequences

Unable to sprint or jump without loading last save

Stuck on geometry mid-mission, can't climb out and forced to reload last save

Elevator UI not loading

Elevator door not opening

Enemies spawning within solid objects and behind impassable surfaces, forcing a reload

FOV stuck at zoom level after some cutscenes, forcing a reload

Unable to change weapons in inventory without reloading previous save

Children spawning in front of a shooting gallery cowering and screaming and also making it impossible to partake in the shooting gallery—V automatically lifts their gun around kids

Those are just some of the problems that some players have come across with. Others issues include female characters losing their upper-body part clothing and many of the dialogue audio is not audible at all. Not many of the games get as much hyped as Cyberpunk 2077, and it has been delayed multiple times. So having bugs without a fix could be a concern for all the players. Good news is that there is a day one patch waiting to be released along with the game which should fix all the bugs present in the game.

Also read | AC Odyssey The Eyes Of Kosmos Locations: Here's A Guide You Must Check Out

Also read | AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction Ainigmata Ostraka Riddle Location And Solution Guide