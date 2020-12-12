Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature Quest: Know All About This Act II Quest Here

Cyberpunk 2077 Human nature quest is one of the starting missions in Act II and the players will have to wait for car to be repaired and it is a very long wait as well. The car is going to take a total of ten hours of playtime to fix the car and the worst part about it is that these are real-world hours. The player is not going to be able to skip time in-game and instead will have to play Cyberpunk 2077 for a couple of hours without a car before they can get their ride back.

Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature Quest

In Cyberpunk 2077 One of the starting missions that you will get added to your list of Side Jobs when you start Act 2 is the Human Nature quest. What you will be required to do is go and pick up your vehicle from the garage from your apartment building. The mission will get triggered when your car gets wrecked by an out of control Delamaine.

You will also need a lot of eddies if you want to get yourself a new ride while you wait for your current car to be fixed. There is an option in the main menu to try and speed up that process by skipping in-game time it has been reported by many players that this doesn't work and you will need to wait that many hours in real-world time.

Cyberpunk 2077 single-player released on the 10th of December 2020 and a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is also going to be released sometime in the future. The date is still not revealed by the developers as to when this could be.

Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Requirements

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION (4K) Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION (1080P) Processor: Intel i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 RAM: 8GB Video: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB / AMD RX 570 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB HDD

MINIMUM RTX CONFIGURATION (1080P) Processor: Intel i5-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia GTX 2060 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD

RECOMMENDED RTX CONFIGURATION (4K) Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB Video: Nvidia RTX 3080 OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Hard Drive: 70GB SSD



