Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapons: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Best Weapons

The iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 can be located at various levels which depends on how far you have progressed, and because they can also be upgraded or crafted into better versions that would possess two random effects. The base damage and DPS of these weapons may be different but their special attribute will remain the same. Here you will know about some of the best Iconic Weapons in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapons

Cyberpunk Iconic Weapons List

Chaos - It is a rare Tech Pistol that is owned by the current leader of the Maelstrom gang, Roce. The only way to get this weapon is by killing him.

Kongou - It is a Rare Power Pistol that you can find during a quest known as The Heist. It will be on the bedside table of Yorinobu.

Cottonmouth - This weapon you can retrieve during The Space In Between mission. When a character named Fingers takes you into the back room of his clinic, you will find the weapon on his bed.

Dying Night - This is one of the first weapons that you can get without any extra charge. When you leave your apartment for the first time, just go down the stairs and then make your way across the apartment complex to find a weapon shop whose name is 2nd Amendment. Talk to the owner to see this weapon listed for free.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Quests Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press. Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime. Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way. Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE. Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left. Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy. Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals. Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway. Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission. Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence. Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River. Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm. Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River. Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love. Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc. Other quest fixes



