Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapons: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Best Weapons

Quick links:
The iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 can be located at various levels which depends on how far you have progressed, and because they can also be upgraded or crafted into better versions that would possess two random effects. The base damage and DPS of these weapons may be different but their special attribute will remain the same. Here you will know about some of the best Iconic Weapons in the game.
Also read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle?
Also read | Where To Find Champions In Destiny 2? How To Deal With Unstoppable Champion?
Chaos - It is a rare Tech Pistol that is owned by the current leader of the Maelstrom gang, Roce. The only way to get this weapon is by killing him.
Kongou - It is a Rare Power Pistol that you can find during a quest known as The Heist. It will be on the bedside table of Yorinobu.
Cottonmouth - This weapon you can retrieve during The Space In Between mission. When a character named Fingers takes you into the back room of his clinic, you will find the weapon on his bed.
Dying Night - This is one of the first weapons that you can get without any extra charge. When you leave your apartment for the first time, just go down the stairs and then make your way across the apartment complex to find a weapon shop whose name is 2nd Amendment. Talk to the owner to see this weapon listed for free.
Also read | COD Cold War Double XP Weekend: Gear Up For Another 2XP Weekend Starting 12th December
Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Spoilers And Romance Options: Know All About The Ending Of The Game