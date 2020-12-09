Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Trailer Released; Know All Details Here

This action role-playing video game is developed and published by CD Projekt Red. Cyberpunk 2077 size in GB is estimated to be around 70 GB with the total length of it being 40-50 hours for all the playable platforms i.e. PlayStation 4 (and PS5), Xbox One (and series X) and PC. Since this update size is more than most games out there, it means that there is a significant change to the game. The patch notes are also not out yet and are expected to be released with the game, however, CD Projekt Red has unveiled the launch trailer of the game, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer released

Would you rather live in peace as Mr. Nobody... or go down for all times in a blaze of glory?



December 10th.#Cyberpunk2077

Cyberpunk 2077 release time

The preloads for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC are Live, as of Monday that December 7, on the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, and Steam. The global unlocks times for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One users are specified by the developer.

The Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable from December 10 at 12 AM GMT (December 10, 5:30 AM IST or December 9, 7 PM EST). The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through backward compatibility. CD Projekt Red has also asked players to use SSD (solid-state drive) instead of Hard hard drive for best performance.

Global unlocks times for Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

North America Los Angeles - Dec. 9, 4 PM PST Mexico City - Dec. 9, 6 PM CST New York - Dec. 9, 7 PM EST

South America Bogota - Dec. 9, 7 PM. COT Brazil - Dec. 9, 9 PM BRT

Europe/Western Asia London - Dec. 10, 12 AM GMT Paris - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Warsaw - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Moscow - Dec. 10, 3 AM MSK Istanbul - Dec. 10, 3 AM TRT Dubai - Dec. 10, 4 AM GST

Africa Cairo - Dec. 10, 2 AM EET Johannesburg - Dec. 10, 2 AM SAST

Eastern Asia Beijing - Dec. 10, 8 AM CST Singapore - Dec. 10, 8 AM SGT Seoul - Dec. 10, 9 AM KST Tokyo - Dec. 10, 9 AM JST

Oceania Sydney - Dec. 10, 11 AM AEDT Wellington - Dec. 10, 1 PM NZDT



