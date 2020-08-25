Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-orders From Amazon UK Will Have 3 Exclusive Postcards

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games amongst the gaming community. It is going to be released in November 2020 and the players have been wanting to know more about this game. The preorder of the game has been started and the makers certainly have something special lined up for the same. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 preorders from Amazon UK will have 3 exclusive postcards

The makers recently revealed that the customers who place their game preorder from Amazon UK will be getting some benefits. They revealed that the users will get a 3 exclusive Night City postcards with their game. This was revealed during the Cyberpunk 2077 latest Night City Wire. The cards will feature characters like in-game rock band Samurai. This brand has been brought to life by real-world punk rockers known as Refused.

The latest offer has been introduced by scrapping Amazon's exclusive Steelbook offer. The offer is currently not available with a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order. As mentioned before, the offer is only applicable for Amazon UK and it is also a great deal as the game is slightly cheaper than the $49.94 option from Amazon US.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on November 19, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox.

It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise.

After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, The Witcher 4, which have started circulating.

The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games. The fans have been very excited for the game to be released. They have been sharing their thought through social media posts.

