Destiny 2: All Penguin Locations For Weekly Reset, December 22 - December 29

The next weekly reset for Destiny 2 is finally here and comes with new developments and activities. With the latest reset, developers have also added a new Penguin Souvenir to the first-person shooter. This will allow players to reunite the Eventide Rookery Triumph which will eventually lead you to the prestigious Splintered title on completion of the season.

To unlock the Penguin this week in Destiny 2, you will need to make your way to the Nexus. You will need to shoot a total of four oracles. Doing so will spawn the Penguin. Today, we take you through all the Nexus Penguin locations in Destiny 2.

All Penguin locations

Location 1

As soon as you enter the Nexus, you will see an Oracle at the point where the area is divided into two sections. You will find the Oracle located towards the edge high up the Vex structure. Look up and shoot the Vex Diamond.

Location 2

For the next one, you need to head towards the right from the above location. You need to jump off the ice and land right onto the Vex platform. You should find the Oracle below you. Shoot it and get ready for the next one.

Location 3

The third Oracle is quite easy to find. All you need to do is take a few steps back and look above the Vex platform that you landed on for the previous Oracle. Now, look to your right and you will find it right behind the platform. Shoot it and move on to the final one.

Location 4

To find the last Oracle in Destiny 2, you need to jump down and make your way to the right end of Nexus towards the left of the Vex structure. Shoot the Oracle which should appear in front of you. Shooting it will spawn the Penguin Souvenir.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion is now available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store