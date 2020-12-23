Fortnite X-4 Stormwing Plane: Where To Find The X-4 Stormwing In Operation Snowdown?

Epic Games has brought back its yearly Christmas event which has been titled the “Operation Snowdown”. As part of the annual event, the gaming company is allowing fans to participate in a bunch of exciting challenges and earn various rewards. One of the latest challenges requires players to travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwing which spawns at various locations.

The X-4 Stormwing is one of the classic Fortnite planes that was first seen during Season 7 of Chapter 1, and it has now returned for the special annual event. So, let us quickly show you where you can find the X-4 Stormwing in Fortnite.

Where to find X-4 Stormwing in Fortnite?

Before you travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwing, you will obviously need to find one. Luckily, you can easily find these Fortnite planes located at the Snowmando Outposts. These outposts can be found at a number of popular POIs on the map such as Catty Corner, Steamy Stacks, Weeping Woods and others. However, each POI will have just about three spawns. In order to complete the challenge quickly, head over to the Snowmando Outposts and hop into the X-4 Stormwing to begin the challenge.

After you have found the X-4 Stormwing, the next step is to get inside the plane and drive it around the Fortnite for 5000 meters. The game will give you a notification once you have covered this distance and the challenge will be completed. However, it is suggested that you do not use the booster during the challenge to save fuel.

Once you have successfully completed the challenge, you will be rewarded with 10,000 XP, allowing you to level up your Season 5 Battle Pass. Interestingly, you will also receive the Snowblaster emoji for your efforts. Epic Games is rolling out a new Operation Snowdown challenge every day, allowing fans to earn 10,000 and also unlock other rewards. The Operation Snowdown daily challenge is added at 9 AM ET every day.

Fortnite is now available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: Bodil40 | YouTube