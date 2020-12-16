How To Get Dark Ether Cane In Destiny 2 During Dawning 2020 Event?

Bungie has brought back the Dawning 2020 event giving players an opportunity to participate in various challenges and bake all sort of cookies. One of the most sought-after ingredients during the event is the Dark Ether Cane. This is one of the essential items you will need if you are looking to bake those sweet cookies and other confections for your allies. So, let us quickly show you how to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2.

How to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2?

For players who are looking to get the Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2, they are required to take on the Scorn enemies and kill as many as they can. However, the game doesn't require you to use a specific weapon or energy type, so you are free to use any weapon or energy type of your choice. The item will be available as a random drop from the Scorn enemies that you will target during the challenge.

What can you make with Dark Ether Cane?

Dark Ether Cane is a consumable item which players can access only during the ongoing event. This means that the item will no longer be available once the event is over. Players can use it to cook a variety of sweets such as Candy Dead Ghosts, Fried Sha-Dough, and Ill-Fortune Cookies. Baking these items will unlock plenty of rewards such as weapons, armour and more.

When will the Dawning 2020 event end?

The Dawning 2020 event in Destiny 2 kicked off on December 15, 2020, and it is set to run until January 5, 2021. This gives you enough time to complete the challenge and collect the Dark Ether Cane that will be available as a drop item. The Dawning 2020 event is live for all users worldwide, even for players who are on the Destiny 2: New Light version of the title.

Destiny 2 is available across various platforms which include Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Windows PC.

Image credits: Bungie