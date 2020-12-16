Destiny 2 Taken Butter Farming Tutorial: Check Out This Brief Guide

Destiny 2 is an FTP (free-to-play) online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game which is developed by Bungie. In the initial stages, the game was released following a pay to play title in 2017 for the gaming platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

The most recent news about Destiny 2 is the return of "The Dawning" this year which is accompanied by an event which will require the players to search for different types of various ingredients for making baked goods. Continue reading to know all about the Destiny 2 taken butter update.

How to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2?

The very first thing that you need to go for is to talk with Eva Levante. After that, you will know about this quest item or the pursuit item known as the Holiday Oven. You need to find the different ingredients and then insert them in the right order for getting the correct result.

A lot of these ingredients can be found by defeating a specific type of enemy.

For getting Taken butter, you need to kill Taken enemies.

Taken Butter can be used for the following recipes: Dark Chocolate Motes Strange Cookies

One thing to keep in mind is that not everything can be mixed together.

If you try to mix two ingredients which are not supposed to be mixed, you will lose something in the process. So you will have to be careful with that so as to not waste ingredients.

Now for the farming process, you can farm Taken Butter by visiting the Dreaming City.

The bounties here will be most of the Taken type so you can easily farm Taken butter here.

Another area is the Lost Sectors.

Destiny 2 Update 2.07 Patch Notes

Season of the Hunt Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest. Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.

Platforms Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.



