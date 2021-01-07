Destiny 2: How To Get The Fourth Mark Ship In The High Celebrant Hunt?

Destiny 2 a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. The new season called the Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally out and it comes with various exciting challenges which are culminated in a final hunt for the High Celebrant of Xivu Arath. This new hunt rewards a player randomly. However, players are wondering about how to get The Fourth Mark ship. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get The Fourth Mark ship in Destiny 2?

Many players are hoping to get The Fourth Mark ship, but it is certainly a random drop. So, all you need to do is try your chances by defeating the boss. The catch is that you can defeat the boss only once per character which leaves you with three chances every week. So, as soon as you defeat him, you will receive a random drop.

What is more important is that you need to complete the High Celebrant’s hunt every week to maximize your chances at obtaining The Fourth Mark. So, that is your primary mantra to get The Fourth Mark in Destiny 2 which can be a lot of problems to deal with. The boss certainly has a ton of health which will require you to do a lot of damage. Many veteran players use the Wrathful buffs that drop from the enemies it spawns. Many also suggest using the Cloustrike or Xenophage against the enemy to do the required damage.

Before you get into fighting, make sure you are aware that this hunt requires you to have the 1250 Power Level. New players will have to increase their Power Levels to be eligible for the battle or else you would not be allowed to enter in this Destiny 2 hunt. Start grinding for more Power levels by entering into other quests in the game which will help you to get the final reward which you hope is The Fourth Mark in Destiny 2. The RPG is available on various gaming platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

