Destiny 2: How To Start The Birds Of Prey Quest? Where Are The Feather locations?

Destiny 2 is certainly one of the most talked-about free-to-play first-person shooter games right now. Bungie has been constantly working to bring new features and content to the game in order to keep the fans hooked. The gaming studio has now added a new Birds of Prey Exotic quest. However, the game does not offer any indication or details on how to start this mission. So, let us quickly show you how to start the Birds of Prey quest in Destiny 2.

How to start the Birds of Prey quest in Destiny 2?

To start the Birds of Prey quest, you need to make your way to the Crow. You will find him in the Tangled Shore. Once you meet him, he will present you with the Bird of Prey quest. Now, go to EDZ and walk through the damaged building. Now, make your way through the opening of the second floor and go through the fireplace to reach the other side. This will take you to an open area where you can start the main quest.

Once you're out, you will find a Taken Hobgoblin ready to attack you. Kill the Taken Hobgoblin and make a leap towards the tiny branch which is facing the dam. From here, you need to reach the base and scale through the edge of the dam until you finally reach a tunnel.

All Feather locations in Destiny 2

The next step is to start killing the Emissaries by going through various tunnels. Once you have taken down all the Emissaries in the area, you must backtrack to the big turbine rooms to find a new doorway unlocked.

Once you enter, you will see that there are a number of doors around which can be opened by destroying them. As you are passing through this area, you will come across a few Paracausal Feathers hidden inside chests. You will be collecting these feathers over the next few weeks to finally get an Exotic ship. The Paracausal Feathers can found at various locations as you progress through the Birds of Prey quest. You can get the exact feather locations in the video embedded below:

Image credits: Blank | YouTube