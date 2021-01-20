How To Turn Off Voice Chat In Battlefront 2? Can You Mute Your Friends In A Party?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of the most played first-person shooter games which is based on the popular Star Wars franchise. The action FPS was released in November 2017 and it marks the fourth major installment in the Star Wars: Battlefront series. and a sequel to the 2015 reboot of the series. The video game comes with an interesting story campaign and takes players on an adventurous Star Wars journey. Gamers can also team up with their friends and other players to take on various objectives.

While this can be fun, a lot of players have been searching for ways to disable or turn off game chat while in multiplayer mode. So much so you will see endless threads on social media from players who just don’t seem to find a workable solution for the issue. So, let us take a look if there is actually a way to disable voice chat in Battlefront 2.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Reveal The Return Of Baller, Hoverboard, And Golf Carts

How to turn off voice chat in Battlefront 2?

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t allow players to disable voice chat using the in-game settings. A number of gamers have suggested that changing the Battlefront 2 voice chat activation in Origin to Push to Talk does the trick. However, the process doesn’t seem to work anymore.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes: New Character, Weapons And Battle Pass To Be Introduced

Right now, the only working solution you can try is muting your friends individually in the party. To do so, you need to go to the lobby and look for the party button which is in the top-left corner of the screen. This will display all the members of your party. Now, you simply need to click on the party member’s names and click on the ‘mute’ option which appears below.

Also Read | Cold War: Best Groza Class Setup And Loadout To Unlock Its Hidden Potential

However, you should note that when your party has more than three players, it might still refuse to work. While this has obviously led to frustration for players, it is likely that the gaming studio will soon implement a checkbox or other such feature to completely disable voice-chat.

Battlefront 2 is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Help Me Meow Birthday Letter: Where Is Diona In Genshin Impact?

Image credits: EA website