Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 1.59: Destiny 2 Hotfix For Known Issues

Destiny 2 is a hugely popular FPS (first-person shooter) game which became a free-to-play title on October 1, 2019. The game was developed by Bungie and was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 6 September 2017 and a Microsoft Windows version which was released on 24 October in the same year. Destiny 2 will be soon available on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they release on November 10, 2020, along with its latest update "Beyond Light" which also releases on the same date.

Destiny 2 Patch Notes for Update 1.59

Here is a list of changes for the Destiny 2 1.59 Update:

Weapons

The Refurbished Black Armory shader now drops 100% of the time when dismantling Black Armory Refurbished weapons acquired from completing Forge Ignition activities.

Abilities

Fixed a crash that could occur when too many arrows were shot into a Titan’s barricade.

Other

Destiny 2 is now available on Xbox Game Pass

Fixed game crashing issues

Performance and stability improvements

Added network improvements

Addressed framerate drop and freezing issues

Added stuttering and lag issues

Other minor fixes and changes

Destiny 2 Hotfix for Known Issues

On 22 September it was announced that due to the extended season, Clans can no longer gain XP and Hawthorne’s Weekly Challenge can no longer be completed. After an investigation by the developers, it was found that trying to fix these issues could result in all Clans losing their earned ranks. These issues will be fixed on Nov. 10 when Beyond Light launches.

Felwinter’s Helm changes the Warlock’s Solstice ornament glows to another glow.

On the PlayStation 4, the size of this update will be 155 MB which should be also similar for the Xbox One and PC. Destiny 2 is now also available on Xbox Game Pass. The subscribers will get access to the base game along with Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansion. In this Xbox Game Pass, the latest update known as Beyond Light will also be included when it is launched on November 10 with the upcoming gaming console by Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass for PC will also have the same features as for the Xbox.

The Pre-Order for the Destiny 2 update of November 10 will contain the following items:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pre-order Pack Exotic Rimed Ghost Shell* Legendary Emblem*

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Full Year of Seasonal Content (4 Seasons Total, beginning with Season 12)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotic Emote Freeze Tag Exotic Emote*

Stranger’s Weapon Pack No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst

Stranger’s Upgrade Pack Any Other Sky Exotic Sparrow No Time to Explain Exotic Ornament



Promo Image Credits: bungie.net