Destiny 2 Beyond Light Delayed: Know All The Details About Destiny 2 release Date

Recently, Bungie announced that it is going to delay its one of the much-awaited releases Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light. The game development organisation revealed that the date of release is now postponed to November 10 this year. Many players who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the game have to hold their curiosity for much longer than they have expected.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light delayed

The game development organisation, Bungie revealed that the organisation is going to postpone the Destiny 2 Beyond Light release date further ahead to November 10, 2020. The Destiny 2 Beyond Light release date was previously set for September 22, 2020.

The delay for the launch of the game is due to the difficulties of development during the ongoing restrictions and issues related to COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Also Read | Gorgeous Gorge Location In Fortnite: How To Dive Over The Waterfall At Gorgeous Gorge?

The Destiny Development Team shared a statement online which reads: “As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.”

The Team further added by writing; “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect”.

Also Read | Minecraft apk download 1.16.1.02; Know how and where to download here

Destiny 2 Bungie Details

Image ~ Bungie - Destiny 2

As per several reports, the new game Destiny 2 Beyond Light was introduced to fans earlier in this year. After the announcement every fan anticipated it to be a major fall expansion for the series. The first chapter has gained a lot of love from the fans and so for Destiny 2 Bungie has to meet the high expectations of all the fans. The Destiny 2 Beyond Light is set to be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and third expansion, Lightfall, in 2022.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also announced that Destiny 2 will be available on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Also Read | Apex Legends season 6 updates: Who is Ash in Apex Legends? Know details

Also Read | 'Ghost of Tsushima' release time revealed; know details about pre-loading and more