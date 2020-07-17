Minecraft Apk Download 1.16.1.02; Know How And Where To Download Here

Minecraft which has been developed by Mojang Studios has gained a lot of love. It is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. A new Minecraft 1.16.1.02 update has rolled out in Bedrock and Java platforms. The update brings a host of changes to the game which will allow users to explore new worlds, mobs, new biomes, and a bunch of blocks. Besides, many people belonging to the gaming community of Minecraft have been wanting to know about Minecraft apk download and more. If you are wondering about Minecraft 1.16.1.02 apk, do not worry, here is all we know about it.
Minecraft download details
You can download Minecraft from all app store sources such as Google Play Store, iOS App Store, or free Minecraft apk download link. Below are the links for Minecraft download for android and iOS smartphones. One can also download Minecraft apk using the free apk link.
Minecraft 1.16.1.02 patch notes
Here's a look at all the major additions with the Minecraft Nether update
New Content
- Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
- Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Hoglins
- Added Netherite
- Added Piglins
- Added ruined portals
- Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
- Added Striders
- Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Zoglins
- Added a new disable chat command line feature. When users use this option, the send and receive online chat will be disabled
- Added a new disable multiplayer command line option. When users use this option, the Multiplayer button will be disabled
- Added bastion remnants
- Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
- Added new Nether blocks
- Added the Soul Speed enchantment
- Added the lodestone
- Added a respawn anchor that will let players set their own respawn point in the Nether. It can be used while holding a glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges, where every respawn will use a single charge
- Players can charge the respawn anchor with the help of a dispenser
- Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
- Added the target block
- Entities will be pushed by the flowing lava
- Basalt will be created when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
- Bell blocks will start ringing when it gets hit with a projectile
- Bells can be hung from the underside of more than one block
- Compasses can now be enchanted using the Curse of Vanishing
- Farmer Villagers will be able to compost seeds
- Walls can be connected to even more items, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, pickles, and banners
- When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer disappear
- When fishing, treasure loot will only be obtained by fishing in open waters
- Fish will disappear when more than 64 blocks away from the closest user
- Huge fungi will only appear on its matching type of nylium
- Logos updated for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
- Villagers will be able to spawn iron golems regardless of the status of their profession or recent working time
- Walls will not have any gaps when they are aligned vertically
- Knockback resistance will be the new scale instead of a probability
- Lily pads will be regarded as a junk fishing loot rather than treasure
- Patrols will no longer appear when a user is close to a village
- Endermen will be able to pick up some of the new Nether blocks
- TNT and campfires will now light up when hit by any burning projectile
Basalt Deltas
- Basalt Deltas will now be available in the Nether
- Remnants of volcanic eruptions is a biome that will have a high concentration of basalt columns along with lava deltas
- When users walk through the Basalt Deltas, they will get surrounded by flowing flakes of white ash
- Magma cubes will have their own home and appear more often
- A new block called Blackstone will be available in big patches
Baston Remnants
- Baston Remnants is an item made up of Blackstone and is full of Piglins and Hoglins
- Four individual bastion remnant types have been added - Bridge, Hoglin stable, Housing units, and Treasure room
- These sizable structures will be available in all Nether biomes, except the treacherous ash-dusted regions of Basalt Deltas
- Users need to be beware that Piglins won't take kindly to intruders stealing their belongings
Bees
- The maximum distance a bee can travel away from its home hive has been reduced to 22 blocks
Block Renames
- Crimson fungi have been renamed crimson fungus
- Warped fungi have been renamed warped fungus
Block
- A number of new blocks will be available in the game, with certain changes to a few existing ones.
Creative Mode
- Users will be able to milk cows and Mooshrooms in creative mode
- Users will be able to get stew from Mooshrooms in creative mode
- Users can get a bucket of water when using an empty bucket on water in creative mode.
Dispensers
Dispensers can now saddle pigs and horses
- Dispensers can now put horse armour on horses
- Dispensers can now put carpets on llamas
- Dispensers can now put chests on llamas, donkeys, and mules
- Dispensers can now shear a Mooshroom
- Dispensers can now shear snow golems
Farmers
- Farmers will be able to put extra seeds in the composter to make a bone meal
- Farmers will use bone meal to grow crops
- Farmers will share the extra wheat with other farmers, allowing more farmers to make bread
Hot Changes
- Every tier will have a different speed at which hoes mine blocks they are effective against
- Hoes will be enchanted with these enchantments - Efficiency, Fortune, and Silk Touch
- Hoes will be an appropriate tool for mining hay, targets, dried kelp blocks, leaves, Shroomlights, Nether wart blocks, warped wart blocks, sponges, and wet sponges.
Hoglins
- Hoglins are massive beasts who stay in the crimson forests in the Nether
- Hoglins attack players as soon as they spot them. They can easily knock them down a ledge
- Hoglins also drop pork and leather, although not willingly
- Players can also breed Hoglins by feeding them crimson fungi.
Lodestone
- A Lodestone is a kind of block that will help players get their bearings
Mobs
- Players will not be able to mount another entity if a crouch key is held down
- Added gamerule universal
- Added gamerule forgive
Nether Biome Fog
- Biome fog colour will blend smoothly between different biomes
Netherite
- Netherite is a new high-quality material discovered in the Nether. Players can use this item to upgrade their diamond gear.
Parity
- Changed ambient block lighting in the Nether for parity with Bedrock edition
Parrot
- Parrots will now imitate hostile mobs less often than earlier
- Parrots will not randomly imitate hostile mobs when the game mode is set to peaceful
Redstone Wire
- Redstone will give power to blocks from every side that it shows a visual connection to, and not do so on those sides that lack a visual connection
Strider
- This is a new mob that will be found in the lava lakes of the Nether
Villager Workstation Logic
- Villagers will not try to work at the same workstation
- The most experienced nearby villager for the profession who is close to the workstation will get the workstation
- Villagers will need to walk to and reach the workstation before they get a new profession and/or work there
- Villagers can no longer claim workstations or professions during raids or in the night
Warped Forest
- Warped Forests will be seen in the Nether
- Warped Nylium carpets the cave floor with a range of strange new vegetation
- Warped Nylium will be bonemealed to get much other strange vegetation
- Warped wart blocks can be cleared using a hoe much quickly
- A dark blue fog covers the forest
Weeping Vines
- Weeping vines will be climbable
- World Generation
- The old Nether biome will be known as Nether Wastes
- Shipwrecks and ocean ruins will be slightly less common
- Patches of Blackstone and gravel will create all the Nether biomes
Zoglins
- Zoglins are zombified Hoglins and are essentially a result of bringing a Hoglin into the Overworld
- Unlike Hoglins, players won't be able to breed them
- Players need to be careful as Zoglins are raving mad and attack just about everything in sight
