'Ghost Of Tsushima' Release Time Revealed; Know Details About Pre-loading And More

Sly Cooper and Infamous developer Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima is going to be PlayStation 4's last major exclusive game to be released by Sony. While many fans were waiting for the PlayStation 5 to hit the market soon, Sony Interactive Entertainment has surprised many players with its last PS4 exclusive game. The Ghost of Tsushima is said to be based on an incredible voyage of a Samurai and his epic life. Many players, especially Samurai game lovers are waiting to try this game as soon as possible. If you are wondering about Ghost of Tsushima release time and pre-load details, then do not worry, we have got you covered.

What time does Ghost of Tsushima release?

Image ~ Ghost of Tsushima Trailer

The Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima release time is all set for 12:00 A.M. EST i.e. 9:30 A.M IST on JULY 17, 2020. The Ghost of Tsushima release time is similar to many of Sony's major first-party games, including The Last of Us Part II. For people who have already pre-ordered the Samurai Epic game, the game should already show up on your PS4's dashboard with a live countdown timer. This means that the people who have pre-ordered the Ghost of Tsushima game can always check that if you want to know how long you still have to wait.

Ghost of Tsushima pre-load details

Players who have pre-ordered the digital version of Ghost of Tsushima will now be able to pre-load the game before anyone else. The pre-loading has started for all the players who have pre-ordered the game already. If you wish to play the game before anyone else then this is the only way to play immediately once the above-mentioned release time rolls out with no problems. Once you purchase the game on the PlayStation Store, the option to pre-load the game should automatically appear. It is simple to preload the game, all you need to do is approve the game. Once you have approved the game download, all you need to do is wait until the release time. Depending on your internet download speeds, pre-loading the game might take quite a bit of time. The game is expected to be 32.86 GB long.

Ghost of Tsushima trailer

