Destiny 2 Weekly Reset October 20: What Time Will The Reset Take Place?

Players who are new to Destiny 2 may not be aware of the weekly reset which takes place in the game. The reset timing of the game has been consistent ever since March, however, the changes it brings along week after week cannot be easily predicted. Read below to know when the Destiny 2 reset will be taking place in the game on October 20, 2020 -

What time does Destiny 2 reset?

Destiny 2 reset time has been consistent for a past few months which means that the game will reset on 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). Destiny 2 reset time for various different time zones has been listed below -

10 AM PDT

5 PM UTC

6 PM BST

7 PM CEST

1 PM EDT

3 AM AEST (October 21)

The Festival of Lost to celebrate Halloween in-game has been going on. The event will be wrapping up on November 3, 2020. However, besides the festival of lost, the weekly reset in the game will undoubtedly take place as it determines what the next week of the game will consist of. GameRevolution website listed down all the changes which will be coming to the game this week around. Check it out below -

New Challenge: Call to Arms Crucible

Destination Flashpoints

Raid Challenge Encounters

Raid Checkpoint

Gambit Weekly Challenge

Nightfall Strike

Weekly Clan Engrams

Weekly Clan XP Caps

Eververse Bright Dust Selections

Dreaming City Powerful Rewards

Spider’s Powerful Bounty

Gambit Powerful Bounty

The resets in the game usually end up changing the important activities which keep the game interesting week after week. However, the weekly bounties of players also often get concluded and the players are subjected to a reset which brings them back to square one. After the reset, new daily bounties are available at the vendors. Whereas, one activity which is either Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible, also gets reset. Last week was the Iron Banner Week where players could farm Pinnacle gear if they hadn't levelled up yet. Whereas, it is Lord Saladin was the one who embarked on a journey in-game for the latest weekly reset.

