Genshin Impact Guide To Ballad: Know Everything About This Special Item

Genshin Impact which was launched on 28th September is nearing towards the completion of its first month. With the characters being very important to the main storyline of the game, items and weapons are also equally important to match the different abilities of each character. One such item is the Guide to ballad. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Also read | Cold War: Best M16 Loadout To Enhance The Weapon's Capabilities

Genshin Impact Guide to Ballad

Also read | Cold War: Best AK 47 Loadout To Unlock The Gun's Maximum Potential

Guide to Ballad Location

Location Number 1 - The first location is at the Domain of Mastery: Realm of Slumber II ~ IV ( available on Wednesday or Saturday)

Location Number 2 - The second location is at the Domain of Mastery: Biting Frost ( available on Sunday)

Location Number 3 - The third and the final way to achieve this item is by crafting.

The Category of this item is Talent Level-Up. This item is officially described as a Poetry which is the soul of the Land of the Wind. Poetry can also be termed as the manifestations of the will to provide encouragement to others. In the dark days of Teyvat, the gales which can be seen in the streets and also in the alleyways would whisper strong words of fury, much like the battle drums which can be heard right before a battle would start, and also like the low rumbling before the storm.

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundering Fury: Here Is A Full Guide On This Artifact Set

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier: Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support

Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support For the A Tier: Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS

Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS For the B Tier: Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support

Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support For the C Tier: Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer

Genshin Impact Download and Best Characters

Mondstadt Characters

1. Klee Pyro Catalyst

2. Jean Anemo Sword

3. Venti Anemo Bow

4. Mona Hydro Catalyst

5. Diluc Pyro Claymore

6. Amber Pyro Bow

7. Kaeya Electro Catalyst

8. Sucrose Anemo Catalyst

9. Razor Electro Claymore

10. Barbara Hydro Catalyst

11. Noelle Geo Claymore

12. Bennett Pyro Sword

13. Fischl Electro Bow



Liyue Characters

14. Keqing Electro Sword

15. Qiqi Cryo Sword

16. Xiao Anemo Polearm

17. Xingqiu Hydro Sword

18. Chongyun Cyro Claymore

19. Ningguang Geo Catalyst

20. Xiangling Pyro Polearm

21. Beidou Electro Claymore



Also read | Genshin Impact Midsummer Courtyard: Here Is A Full Guide On Clearing This Area

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo