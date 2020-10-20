Genshin Impact Zhongli Voice Actor: Know All About Zhongli And His Abilites

In Genshin Impact, Zhongli is an upcoming playable character. The first time he was seen was during the 3rd Closed beta test but at that time was not available as a playable character. Description wise he can be seen to be wearing a long dark brown coat which has silver colour shoulder pads and a Rex Lapis's diamond symbol on the back. Continue reading to know the abilities of Zhongli and his voice actor.

Also read | Cold War: Best M16 Loadout To Enhance The Weapon's Capabilities

Genshin Impact Zhongli Voice Actor

Also read | Cold War: Best AK 47 Loadout To Unlock The Gun's Maximum Potential

Zhongli is a 5-star tier character whose element is GEO Vision (Earth) and his weapon is a polearm. It is now confirmed that the Japanese Voice Actor for Zhongli is going to be Maeno Tomoaki.

Zhong Li

Attribute: Geo

Weapon: Lance

Type: ???

Skill: Element Burst: Summons a Geo pillar that can resonate with other Geo pillars.

Ultimate Attack: AoE Geo Attack petrifying enemies. Petrified enemies take more damage.

Constellation Tier 1: Create two Geo pillars instead of one on your skill

Constellation Tier 2: Gives a shield to allies located near a Geo pillar.

Constellation Tier 3: ???

Constellation Tier 4: This increases his radius of effect or area of effect by 20% and petrify effect also increases by 2 seconds.

Passive Talent 1: When the shield takes damage. The Shield effect gets stronger by 5%. Can stack 5x

Passive Talent 2: Element burst deals extra damage depending on Zhongli 20% max HP

Passive Talent 3: When crafting spear weapons, 15% of used ore material returned.

Genshin Impact Characters

Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. The best characters currently would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundering Fury: Here Is A Full Guide On This Artifact Set

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier: Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support

Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support For the A Tier: Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS

Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS For the B Tier: Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support

Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support For the C Tier: Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer

Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer Also read | Genshin Impact Midsummer Courtyard: Here Is A Full Guide On Clearing This Area

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo