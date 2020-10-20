Genshin Impact Zhongli Voice Actor: Know All About Zhongli And His Abilites

In Genshin Impact, Zhongli is an upcoming playable character. The first time he was seen was during the 3rd Closed beta test but at that time was not available as a playable character. Description wise he can be seen to be wearing a long dark brown coat which has silver colour shoulder pads and a Rex Lapis's diamond symbol on the back. Continue reading to know the abilities of Zhongli and his voice actor.
Genshin Impact Zhongli Voice Actor
Zhongli is a 5-star tier character whose element is GEO Vision (Earth) and his weapon is a polearm. It is now confirmed that the Japanese Voice Actor for Zhongli is going to be Maeno Tomoaki.
Zhong Li
- Attribute: Geo
- Weapon: Lance
- Type: ???
- Skill: Element Burst: Summons a Geo pillar that can resonate with other Geo pillars.
- Ultimate Attack: AoE Geo Attack petrifying enemies. Petrified enemies take more damage.
- Constellation Tier 1: Create two Geo pillars instead of one on your skill
- Constellation Tier 2: Gives a shield to allies located near a Geo pillar.
- Constellation Tier 3: ???
- Constellation Tier 4: This increases his radius of effect or area of effect by 20% and petrify effect also increases by 2 seconds.
- Passive Talent 1: When the shield takes damage. The Shield effect gets stronger by 5%. Can stack 5x
- Passive Talent 2: Element burst deals extra damage depending on Zhongli 20% max HP
- Passive Talent 3: When crafting spear weapons, 15% of used ore material returned.
Genshin Impact Characters
Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. The best characters currently would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game
Genshin Impact Tier List
- For the S Tier: Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support
- For the A Tier: Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS
- For the B Tier: Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support
- For the C Tier: Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer
Promo Image Credits: miHoYo