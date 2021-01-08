Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 8 To Jan 12: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit from some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location January 8, 2021. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about your favourite Destiny 2 character:

Also Read | How to make Etheric Coldsnap in Destiny 2? Know all details here

Where is Xur this week (January 8 to January 12, 2021)?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. However, Xur locations are quite specific despite being random. His locations include Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. Xur location this week is going to be at the Winding Cove in the EDZ. So, head towards him to get exotic gear for yourself.

Also Read | How to Get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2? Know all details here

What is Xur selling this week? (January 8 to January 12, 2021)

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armor for each class. This time he has the Telesto, Sealed Ahamkara Grasps, Antaeus Wards, Getaway Artist, and Exotic Engram. Below is a list of everything you will find after meeting Xur in Destiny 2 and the "Legendary Shards" required to buy them.

Also Read | Epic Games giving away 'Dying Light', 'Resident Evil 7', 'The Witcher 3' & more for FREE

Telesto - Energy Fusion Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps - Hunter Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Antaeus Wards - Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist - Warlock Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards (a player can purchase a second one with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest - Free

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel unavailable? Know how to fast travel here