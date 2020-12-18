Epic Games Giving Away 'Dying Light', 'Resident Evil 7', 'The Witcher 3' & More For FREE

Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the recent leaks about this massive online game store reveal the entire list of games that are going to be for free on the website. The players who love horror games are literally going to go crazy seeing the list of games.

Also Read | Best MAC 10 loadout and attachments in Warzone; Know details

Epic Games Store to give a free game a day

As the holidays are approaching quickly, the leakers say that Epic Games is going to do the same as they did the last year. Yes, you are thinking correctly, they are going to give away a free game each day over the next 15 days. Moreover, leakers have also revealed the Epic Games free games list.

This year, the online gaming store is going to give away some major titles during this holiday season. According to many leaks, the Epic Games list of free titles this year includes Techland’s Dying Light, Resident Evil (which is going to be featured today, December 18) and others like The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid V, The Evil Within 2, Fallout 4, Borderlands 3, and Monster Hunter: World. However, Epic has not confirmed any of these rumours.

Also Read | How to get MAC 10 in Cold War? Learn how to unlock the SMG for free

Epic Games free games list over the days, as per the leaks

December 17 - Dying Light free

December 18 - Resident Evil

December 19 - The Witcher 3

December 20 - Mass Effect Andromeda

December 21 - Assassin's Creed Origins

December 22 - Metal Gear Solid V

December 23 - The Evil Within 2

December 24 - Far Cry 5

December 25 - Fall Out 4

December 26 - Borderlands 3

December 27 - Monster Hunter: World

December 28 - Dragon Age Inquisition

December 29 - Horizon Zero Down

December 30 - Ghost Recon Breakpoint

December 31 - Hitman 2

Also Read | How to make Etheric Coldsnap in Destiny 2? Know all details here

Epic games is doing 15 days of free games :3 pretty cool pic.twitter.com/HosQTuwXIr — 🃏🛡Apostle🛡🃏 (@apahstle) December 15, 2020

To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and each day head to the store and claim your free game. However, this list of free games is not confirmed by the games store website.

If you’re asking where literally just go to https://t.co/0aVwU5pREM and scroll down — 🃏🛡Apostle🛡🃏 (@apahstle) December 16, 2020

Also Read | Facebook Messenger down! Know what happened and how to fix it