Diablo 2 Resurrected Release Date, Signup And Pre-order Details

Blizzard Entertainment is remastering its popular hack-and-slash action RPG, Diablo 2. The video game has been titled 'Diablo 2 Resurrected' and it was announced at the recently held BlizzCon 2021 event. While the original game was released only on PCs, the full HD remastered version will also arrive on all modern consoles. Interestingly, it will also come with cross-progression support on supported platforms.

Also Read | Warzone Season 2 Release Date, Leaks And New Season Battle Pass

Diablo 2 Resurrected release date

Diablo 2: Resurrected is expected to release sometime later this year, however, an exact date is yet to be revealed. The video game will be available across various platforms including PC, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will feature both the original Diablo 2 title and its Lord of Destruction expansion when it comes out. The action role-playing game builds upon the original version and gets the new visual treatment along with some updated spell effects, new animation and not to mention 3D physics-based graphics. And for those seeking nostalgia, they can always swap back to the original art with original sound and graphics.

Also Read | Famicom Detective Club Release Date: Remakes Of Famicom Detective Club Arriving On Switch

Diablo 2 Resurrected sign up - Tech Alpha Opt-In

Blizzard Entertainment is set to roll out the first Diablo 2 alpha test, and it is inviting interested gamers to sign up for free. If you are looking to participate in the Diablo 2 Resurrected tech alpha test, you can do so by heading over to the Diablo 2 Resurrected website here. Once you're on the page, just click on the 'Tech Alpha Opt-In' option and sign-in.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 12 Challenges: List Of All Epic And Legendary Challenges

Diablo 2 Resurrected pre-order

To pre-order Diablo 2 Resurrected, you need to visit the official Blizzard Store or click on the direct link here. The base Diablo II: Resurrected game is available for $39.99, whereas the Prime Evil Collection will cost an additional $20.

However, if you are simply looking to opt for the Diablo 2 technical alpha test, you don't need to pre-order the game. All you need to do is log in with your BattleNet account and sign up.

Also Read | What Is Zero Point Dashing In Fortnite? Where To Consume The Crystal Shards?

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment