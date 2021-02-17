Warzone Season 2 Release Date, Leaks And New Season Battle Pass

The Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone opened up to a great start and it has only gotten better with the mid-season update that dropped recently. The first-person shooter game has seen various improvements in recent weeks with the introduction of new weapons, multiplayer maps, and the new Firebase Z map along with various other content. The season update also added a bunch of new weapons to Warzone.

With Season 1 all set to conclude, the gaming company is now preparing to roll out the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update later this month. As part of the Season 2 update, there will be plenty of new cosmetics and gameplay updates to the titles.

Cold War and Warzone Season 2 release date

The Season 1 Battle Pass is set to end next week on February 24. According to a number of online sources, the new season would kick off shortly after the Season 1 concludes. While it is yet to be confirmed, it seems likely that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 will start on February 24 with the conclusion of Season 1. However, there could be changes to the release date if there are any unexpected delays.

Warzone Season 2 leaks

Ural Mountains map

The Ural Mountains is a new map that has been rumoured to arrive in Warzone with the upcoming Season 2 update. There have been a number of leaks suggesting that it takes inspiration from the Ruka map in Black Ops Cold War.

Operators

According to Warzone leaks, Richtofen and Samantha Maxis can be added to the game with the Season 2 update, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Zombies in Warzone

Zombies are also set to arrive in Warzone if rumours are to be true. The game mode has seen huge popularity in Black Ops Cold War, and it wouldn't be surprising if it arrives in Warzone.

Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

With the arrival of a new season, there will also be a brand new battle pass for the fans. It is expected that the upcoming Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass will feature an array of skins and new weapons among other cosmetic content. The Battle Pass will likely cost around 1,000 COD Points or 10$, which is the same as Season 1 Battle Pass. For players looking to get first 20 tiers instantly unlocked, they will need around 2,400 COD.

