Fortnite Week 12 Challenges: List Of All Epic And Legendary Challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been mystical so far with its monumental crossovers and numerous surprises. The season is fast reaching its conclusion and has finally entered Week 12. This means fans will get a fresh batch of weekly challenges that can be completed to level up the battle pass, earn XP, and unlock various rewards. So, let us walk you through all Fortnite weekly challenges that will be available for all players in Week 12.

Fortnite Week 12 challenges

Fortnite Weekly Challenges have been divided into two parts - Epic Challenges, and Legendary Challenges. Epic Challenges are the regular weekly quests, whereas the Legendary challenges are exclusive quests for the Chapter 2: Season 5 Battle Pass that are released along with the regular set of quests. Here's a look at all the Fortnite Week 12 challenges:

Fortnite Week 12 Epic Quests

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (0/200

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Destroy inflatable tube men llamas at gas stations (0/3)

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (0/1)

Throw a fish back into the water (0/1)

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun (0/3)

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (0/3)

Fortnite Week 12 Legendary Quest

Hit Opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point dashing

How to complete Fortnite Week 12 challenges?

The Fortnite Week 12 challenges are now live on all platforms. Most of the challenges available this week are water-themed and fairly easy to complete. You will mostly find yourself dealing damage, catching fish and throw them back into the water, among other standard quests. Once you complete an Epic challenge, you will receive 20,000 XP. The limited-time Legendary challenge for Week 12 will grant 55,000 XP for your efforts.

Along with the Fortnite Week 12 challenges, Epic Games will also bring Fortnite Week 12 XP Coins that will be added on the map for all players.

The Fortnite Season 5 is available for players across all major platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games