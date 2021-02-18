Last Updated:

Famicom Detective Club Release Date: Remakes Of Famicom Detective Club Arriving On Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that it is set to introduce remakes of Famicom Detective Club games on Switch consoles. Scroll on for Famicom Detective Club release date

Nintendo recently held the much-awaited direct presentation to make some huge announcements on gaming titles that are set to hit its hybrid gaming console, the Switch. The event was full of surprises and it appears that Nintendo’s Switch library is about to get a lot bigger over the next few months. One of the biggest highlights of the event was the announcement around a Switch version of Nintendo two popular video games that have existed for more than 30 years.

Nintendo Famicom Detective Club

Nintendo has announced a Switch version of Famicom Detective Club, which is a series of two gaming titles that came out in 1988 and 1989 respectively. Both the titles will be modernized for Nintendo Switch and they have been localized with English text. The games will receive modern gameplay, improved graphics, and voice acting, however, it will have the same mystery-based storytelling that was seen in the originals. Nintendo has confirmed that the games have been titled Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.

Famicom Detective Club release date

Nintendo will individually release the titles on Switch console starting May 14. Both Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind will be available for purchase via Nintendo eShop. When you buy any of these titles from the Nintendo eShop, you will be eligible to receive $10 off on the other game if you purchase it from the Nintendo eShop. 

Both remakes will be helmed by Mages, a renowned Japanese video game developer that has created some of the most popular games we have seen recently. 

More games coming to Nintendo Switch 

Here’s a look at more video games arriving on Nintendo Switch soon:

  • Apex Legends
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost and Goblins Resurrection
  • Legend of Mana
  • Miitopia
  • Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
  • Outer Wilds
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
  • Saga Frontier Remastered
  • Samurai Warriors 5
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales from Borderlands
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Image credits: Nintendo

