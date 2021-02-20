Diablo 4 Release Date And New Rogue Trailer: Everything You Should Know About The Sequel

Diablo 4 is clearly one of the most anticipated video games from Blizzard Entertainment. After the massive success of Diablo 3, there have been endless rumours and speculations around a sequel. Interestingly, Diablo 4 has been in the works for quite some time now and it was first announced at the Blizzcon 2019 event. Today, we take a look at the Diablo 4 release date and talk about everything that you can expect from the upcoming title.

Diablo 4 Rogue trailer

Blizzard has a new rogue class for Diablo 4 at this year's Blizzcon ceremony. To showcase the latest rogue class, the company released a new trailer that also takes us through small gameplay footage. You can check out the Diablo 4 Rogue trailer below.

Diablo 4 release date

The video game publisher is yet to offer any details on the Diablo 4 release date. Fans should note that there have been speculations suggesting that the game will not launch anytime this year, although it hasn't been confirmed.

At the moment, it is known that Diablo 4 will be available across Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One platforms when it finally drops. It is also clear that the upcoming sequel will be an action role-playing title that features an extensive open-world setup. The game will also see the return of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. Interestingly, fans will also have five customizable Diablo 4 classes, where each class promises to offer far more customization options than earlier games in the series.

The customization feature will play a vital role in the game's storytelling and it will allow the player to completely change the appearance of their character. This also includes the ability to experiment with different hairstyles, eye colour, jewellery, ethnicity, facial scars, and much more. However, it seems unlikely that the game will allow players to fully customize their in-game characters using sliders and other such settings available with certain role-playing titles.

Blizzard Entertainment has also been working on some real-time cutscenes in order to bring out the best narrative moments in the game.

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment