Little Nightmares 2 Hospital Walkthrough: How To Complete Chapter 3?

Once you make it through the school of Chapter 2, you find yourself in a more dangerous situation in Little Nightmares 2, which marks the start of Chapter 3 called the hospital. This is one of the most horrifying chapters in the game and you need to make sure that you plan your every move in order to successfully complete it. So today, we take you through a detailed Little Nightmares 2 Hospital walkthrough to help you complete the chapter with ease.

Little Nightmares 2 Hospital walkthrough

After spawning through the window, you need to reach the double doors which can be found towards the end of the hallway. You will have to take Six’s help here in order to push open the doors. Next, you need to start following her and jump on the beds and start climbing until you get onto the next structure.

Here, you should see a machine which has a battery bulb above it. You will require the fuse for opening the elevator shaft. Grab the fuse and take it to the right control box which is located at the other end of the hall. Get to the front right side to find a vent. This can be easily opened by lifting it up. Make sure that you enter it as quickly as possible, otherwise, it will crash.

You will find yourself in a dark area as soon as you get to the other side. You need to find a flashlight which is right in the centre of the room. You can collect the item and add it to your inventory. From here, you need to make your way to the second hallway and follow the right path. Once you have reached the end, enter the hallway to find a vending machine. You can get some soda by jumping on top of its lever and then use it for accessing the next room. Just throw the soda can on the button and the area should unlock. And continue forward into the next room to find a small TV.

Walk up to the TV set and tune it three times. Now, run through the hallway that opens up and you should be thrown out. Once you have recovered, go to your right and activate the X-ray. Now, go behind the machine and hold hands using the right trigger. In the next room, you will find two Little Nightmares 2 hats for this chapter. You can also pick up the teddy bear mask here and equip it. This needs to be done before grabbing the teddy bear in the room which has the key. Take it to the elevator that will lead you to the incinerator.

Once you are inside the basement, you need to leave it in the incinerator and pull the trigger on it. Here, you will get the key and you can go back to the main floor using the elevator. Use the key to get through the door. Keep going and you will reach the hallway once you get past the operating room.

You need to make your way towards the camera that will lead you to another door. Get inside and continue moving towards the other side. Push the box away and the hand should start chasing you. Get on top of the shelf placed ahead of you and step down on the right. Now, go after the metal shelf and get on top to keep away from the hand in pursuit. As you reach the top, get through the vent to land on the other side.

From here, go inside the area to the left and follow through until you find a hammer. This can be used against the hand that has been chasing you around this whole time. It will dodge most of your shots are timed well to make them count. Make sure that you attack it as it prepares to strike you. Continous strikers will permanently damage the hand, thereby killing it. Next, you need to obtain the fuse which is kept on the table.

The next fuse

Now, drop into the waiting area and head towards your left. The fuse will be used to open the metal gate and it needs to go into the control panel. Get inside and continue to run towards the door. The mannequins will start attacking you once you pull the switch. Run away from these mannequins and head to safety. As you go through the hallway, you will see that there are a few more mannequins standing in front of you. The goal is to escape them which can be quite difficult at this point.

Make your way to the end where a door will open up to release more mannequins in the area. From here, you can enter the next room and rush the filing cabinets which is kept on the right side. Enter the shower area and obtain the switch to activate the power. Make your way to the next door, and get the bar of soap. You need to grab it and throw it at the button. Cut off the power and get inside the next room. Head over towards the lever and activate the power. Now, as you enter the other room, a few mannequins will again attack you. Run out of this area and head over to the electroshock therapy room. You need to grab the fuse and toss it right into the holder before leaving. These fuses will go into the control box.

Go through the dark hallway once you enter the morgue. Follow the path that leads you to a room. Here, you will have another encounter with the hands that can be easily dispatched using a pipe. Once you have killed them, you need to assist Six in getting through the other room.

Little Nightmares 2 The Doctor

At this point, you will encounter the doctor who is responsible for all the monstrosities that you have been dealing with. Make your way to the shelves which will take you to another area that has an operating table. These will also be two large boxes near the table which can be used to hide. Next, you need to go towards the other side of the room and wait until the doctor moves towards the next batch of shelves in the area.

Start searching for a key once you are in the morgue. Make your way to the locker which is and reach the top in order to get to the other end. When the doctor is away from your sight, you need to head towards the vent along with Six. Here, you will find a ladder which can be used to reach the roof. Jump on the lever and rush to hide under some table. Once the doctor looks away, rush towards the next room.

You can use the corpse in this room to reach the fuse. Grab it and place it right in. Once the door opens, you need to run through it as soon as it opens. Make sure that you are running without any pauses so you aren't caught by the doctor. Get through the vent which opens up. Finally, you can use the lever near the elevator to make your way out.

Image credits: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment