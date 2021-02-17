How To Run Up The Dam In Warzone When The Final Circle Starts To Close In?

Call of Duty: Warzone has experienced immense success in the online gaming community since its release in early 2020. The free-to-play first-person shooter from Activision features a number of exciting game exciting modes and offers a fast-paced gameplay experience to the fans. The video game has received plenty of updates and has added various new locations over time. While there are many points of interests to explore in Verdansk, Dam is one of the standout locations that you can find on the map. The place is quite popular among players, however, there are times when they complain about getting stuck at the bottom of the dam. This generally happens when the gas circles start to close in. Fortunately, there is a way for players to climb up the dam in no time.

How to run up the dam in Warzone?

It can be quite a challenge when it comes to mounting those small mounds of rocks and running all the way up an almost vertical wall of the Dam. However, if you put in the effort, it will certainly help when the circle closes in.

The first thing you need to do is make your way to the main structure which at the bottom part of the Dam. From here, you need to hop onto the surface. Now, continue to move forward and use the red pipes to run across.

Once there, you need to sprint forward and follow the ridge which is to your left. Navigate through the rocks and you should see a small rock which has a vault prompt. This can be used for vaulting up. Once you've done that, move forward and you should find another rock along the way which can also be used to vault up. Follow the straight path and you will come across another rock, without any vault prompt this time. However, you need to make it to the top which will require some work. Once you're on top, just vault up twice to reach the top of the Dam.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. Developers at Warzone are also set to bring the new how to run up the dam in Warzone Season 2 update on February 25.

Image credits: Activision