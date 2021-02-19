Fortnite 3.05 Patch Notes Address Issues With Party Matchmaking

Epic Games has rolled out a new patch update for its popular free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite. The Fortnite 3.05 update is live and it's available for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Android platforms. It is a maintenance patch, which means there won't be any new content or cosmetics added to the game. The update primarily focuses on fixing issues related to party matchmaking in the Creative mode. Let's take a look at all changes that will be made with the new Fortnite 3.05 update.

Fortnite 3.05 patch notes

Fortnite developers haven't released the official patch notes for the latest Fortnite update 3.05, however, the gaming studio has recently stated that it has started to deploy a maintenance patch on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Android platforms to address party matchmaking issues in Creative mode.

Players will be prompted to download the new Fortnite 3.05 patch at the end of their match or the next time they launch the title. The update doesn't have any server downtime for maintenance. However, fans should note that the Fortnite update is currently available only for PC, PS5, PS4, and Android. Epic has confirmed that gamers on Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will receive the patch update at a later time.

Fortnite has now entered Week 12 of Chapter 2, Season 5 which brings a new batch of Epic and Legendary challenges for fans to complete. The Fortnite Week 12 challenges are live on platforms, giving you an opportunity to level up your battle pass, boost XP, and earn new rewards. However, before you start completing the challenges, make sure that you have purchased the Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. The new Battle Pass costs around 950 V-bucks. You can also subscribe to Epic Games' monthly Fortnite Crew subscription service for $11.99 per month to gain access to the Battle Pass and receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month.

Fortnite Season 5, Week 12 challenges are available across all major platforms including Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

Image credits: Epic Games