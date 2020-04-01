Does MW2 Remastered Have Multiplayer And Special Ops From The Original Campaign?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has finally arrived on PlayStation 4 and it comes with an improved texture resolution, revamped animation, remastered audio, and a lot more features. The game will feature a host of visual enhancements, including HDR support and resolutions of up to 4K on both, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. As for the PC version, it will be fully optimised and provide users with uncapped frame rates along with ultra-wide monitor support.

Does MW2 Remastered have multiplayer?

The COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered does not feature the Multiplayer or Special Ops experiences of the beloved Call of Duty game, as there is no new multiplayer functionality included. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered experience is limited only to a single-player. This means that there will be an inclusion of classic missions including the 'Cliffhanger', 'Takedown', and also the 'No Russian', which remains the most controversial level in the series.

However, the exclusion of multiplayer feature does not leave multiplayer fanatics in the cold as people who buy or pre-purchase the remastered version will be getting an Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for immediate use for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare along with the standalone Warzone BR mode.

The COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a remaster of the original MW2 campaign, which will be sold as a standalone purchase. The game is available now on PS4 and can be downloaded through the PlayStation Network. It will launch on April 30 on PC and Xbox One with a pre-purchase available right now. You can buy or pre-purchase the game now the UDT Classic Ghost Bundle, which includes a new UDT Ghost Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a finishing move, new weapon charm, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem, and two Battle Pass tier skips.

Image credits: Call Of Duty