Fortnite Update: How Long Will Fortnite Be Down And What To Expect With The Latest Update?

Epic Games is all set to roll out the latest Fortnite update 12.21 across all the major platforms. The developers had also confirmed earlier during the week that the Fortnite servers will be down on March 24 due to the update.

Fortnite servers not responding

The downtime period was scheduled to start just before 6 AM GMT (11:30 AM IST), today morning.

Downtime for v12.21 has begun. We’ll provide an update when downtime ends pic.twitter.com/hdjhLC5Cj1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 24, 2020

How long will Fortnite be down?

Players have been kicked out of the games as soon as the Fortnite servers underwent maintenance in the morning. The Fortnite dev team had stated on the official server status site that the downtime may last up to three hours. However, according to certain reports, it is likely that the Fortnite servers will be back up much sooner for certain platforms.

Fortnite update 12.21 - What to expect

Epic Games has not been releasing Fortnite patch notes for quite some time now; however, there is a possibility that fans may get to see some previously added items return to the game. In the earlier update, the developers had made some unknown changes to Chug splashes apart from the shield bubble. The latest patch may also feature a few bug fixes. As reported by Fortnite Trello, the new update may also address the issues with Spy Games, style selections and the Harpoon Gun failing to catch the loot. The developers are also working to fix the Auto Pick and the Deadpool Plunger which was facing issues at certain aspect ratios.

Apart from this, the exact contents of the update still remain a mystery. The update is expected to be a minor one and will not bring any new items, weapons or some major map changes to Fortnite.

Image credits: Epic Games