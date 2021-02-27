Does Persona 5 Strikers Have Multiple Endings? Here's More About The Latest Atlus Game

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking about a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Does Persona 5 Strikers have multiple endings?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been asking questions like does Persona 5 Strikers have multiple endings. This is because the Persona game series is known for having a number of different endings and thus the players are curious to know about this latest game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like does Persona 5 Strikers have multiple endings. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers secret ending.

Although the Persona game series is known to have a number of different endings, the latest addition to the series, Persona 5 Strikers only has a single ending to its main story. But the players can still create a New Game+ mode. The ending of the game shows that the Phantom Thieves are saving the citizens of Japan from destruction. The ending also shows the return of the Protagonist returning to his hometown and life. Apart from that, there are no multiple endings in Persona 5 Strikers. But you can still defeat a number of different shadows in the game after completing the game.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity it is being released all over the globe for next generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

