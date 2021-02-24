'Persona 5 Strikers' Guide: Choose The Best Persona According To Your Gameplay

Persona 5 Strikers has now been released and the players seem to love it. The game had a number of initial release dates before it was finally released on February 20, around the world. Since then the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. To help the players, we have picked some of the most asked questions and answered them here.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills: Best Bond Skills To Acquire In The Game

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game

Persona 5 Strikers: Best Persona

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find the answers to doubts like Persona 5 Strikers best persona and which is the best persona to have in the game. This is because the makers have introduced a number of interesting characters and bosses in their game. Apart from this, we have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers best persona.

Yoshitsune

Very powerful Persona,

Has the most powerful Physical technique including Brave Blade

Has the ability to block Elec and Bless damage and resist Physical and Fire damage.

Will require Siegfried to be fused

Seth

Most powerful Gun-centered Persona

Has the ability to learn Riot Gun, the strongest Gun skill

This can also remove the need to learn Joker's Master Arts.

Mara

Mara needs to be beaten as a mini-boss first

Yoshitsune and Aliceneed to be fused

Gives the players powerful defensive, physical, and fire abilities

Important for later fusions in the game

Black Frost

Need to defeat mini-boss as well as King Frost to get the persona

Has got the most powerful Ice abilities

Also helps the player by increasing the odds of inflicting status ailments

Has the ability to steal SP from enemies

Can be found at Wonderland after defeating Alice

Thor

Happens to be the strongest Electric Persona

Deals huge damage with Elec attacks

Helps to create bonds with other characters

Norn

Happens to be the strongest Wind Persona

A very powerful healer that can even revive teammates with full HP

Kali

Has a range of powerful, wide-range physical attacks

Happens to be the strongest Psychic Persona.

Needs Cerberus to fuse

Mot

Happens to be the strongest Nuclear Persona

Has the ability to deal with a massive amount of damage

Has the ability to increase Nuke damage and wield Cosmic Flare

Has the strongest Nuke skill

Metatron

Needs a post-game mini-boss to unlock

Has a powerful damage

Can also bring Salvation, that can heal and cure the whole team

Alice

Can give their opponents instant death

Has the highest insta-kill skill

Has the ability to cut down most foes instantly

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences: Check Out Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide