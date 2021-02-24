'Persona 5 Strikers' Guide: Choose The Best Persona According To Your Gameplay

Persona 5 Strikers has now been released and the players seem to love it. The game had a number of initial release dates before it was finally released on February 20, around the world. Since then the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. To help the players, we have picked some of the most asked questions and answered them here.
Persona 5 Strikers: Best Persona
The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find the answers to doubts like Persona 5 Strikers best persona and which is the best persona to have in the game. This is because the makers have introduced a number of interesting characters and bosses in their game. Apart from this, we have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers best persona.
Yoshitsune
- Very powerful Persona,
- Has the most powerful Physical technique including Brave Blade
- Has the ability to block Elec and Bless damage and resist Physical and Fire damage.
- Will require Siegfried to be fused
Seth
- Most powerful Gun-centered Persona
- Has the ability to learn Riot Gun, the strongest Gun skill
- This can also remove the need to learn Joker's Master Arts.
Mara
- Mara needs to be beaten as a mini-boss first
- Yoshitsune and Aliceneed to be fused
- Gives the players powerful defensive, physical, and fire abilities
- Important for later fusions in the game
Black Frost
- Need to defeat mini-boss as well as King Frost to get the persona
- Has got the most powerful Ice abilities
- Also helps the player by increasing the odds of inflicting status ailments
- Has the ability to steal SP from enemies
- Can be found at Wonderland after defeating Alice
Thor
- Happens to be the strongest Electric Persona
- Deals huge damage with Elec attacks
- Helps to create bonds with other characters
Norn
- Happens to be the strongest Wind Persona
- A very powerful healer that can even revive teammates with full HP
Kali
- Has a range of powerful, wide-range physical attacks
- Happens to be the strongest Psychic Persona.
- Needs Cerberus to fuse
Mot
- Happens to be the strongest Nuclear Persona
- Has the ability to deal with a massive amount of damage
- Has the ability to increase Nuke damage and wield Cosmic Flare
- Has the strongest Nuke skill
Metatron
- Needs a post-game mini-boss to unlock
- Has a powerful damage
- Can also bring Salvation, that can heal and cure the whole team
Alice
- Can give their opponents instant death
- Has the highest insta-kill skill
- Has the ability to cut down most foes instantly
