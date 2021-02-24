Persona 5 Strikers: Here's How To Perform Stealth Move, Phantom Dash

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking about a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers: How to perform Phantom Dash

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like what is Phantom dash and how to use Phantom Dash in Persona 5 Strikers. This is because the makers have added a lot of moves and controls to dominate your opponents in the game. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Phantom dash and how to use Phantom Dash in Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers has become one of the most popular games currently and the players seem to love it. The game brings in a number of different bosses and enemies that are not easy to defeat. Thus a number of different techniques and moves need to be played to dominate them. Phantom dash is one such move that could help you to take up fights with some of the strongest bosses easily. All the player needs to do is press Press Circle if they are using a PS4/PS5, Press A if they are using a Nintendo Switch and Press 3 if they are using a Windows pc. Apart from that, we have also attached a small video from Yoututbe that could help you win the game Persona 5 Strikers.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity it is being released all over the globe for next generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

