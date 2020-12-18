DOTA 2 7.28 Patch Notes: Hoodwink's Debut Brings Major Changes, New Items & More

Valve's DOTA 2 is amongst the greatest Five VS Five games in the world. The multiplayer online game provides the players with an interface of choosing different characters with distinct abilities and enter in a match to become "Godlike". Unlike many other online games, DOTA 2 requires efforts and a will to learn it. The game not only tests a player's ability to instantly react but it also develops the mind of a gamer to make better strategies as per the team and the characters in the match. However, DOTA 2 released a new update called the Mistwoods update of DOTA 2 7.28 Patch. The new update introduces Hoodwink as a new character, here is all about the new DOTA 2 patch notes.

Hoodwink DOTA 2 debut

"Hoodwink's earliest years were spent in the idyllic expanse of green that once filled the edges of Krimwohl. But as that kingdom grew, rival timber barons raced to outpace each other in devouring the natural beauty of the border forests. The folk living in these timberlands had little choice but to surrender, fall defending their homes, or flee north to tempt fate in the haunted glens and groves of the misty Wood Tomo'kan. Having learned the tricks of safe passage in the tangles of those very moist woods, where most living creatures wisely fear to tread, Hoodwink now strikes out against any who dare try to further pacify the wilds -- happily taking what she likes from their belongings, destroying what she has no use for, and helping guide any kindred survivors back to life in the green once again."

Hoodwink DOTA 2 abilities

Acorn Shot

Bushwhack

Scurry

Sharpshooter

DOTA 2 7.28 Patch Notes

Aghanim’s Shard

Added a new item: Aghanim’s Shard Costs 1400 Gold. All heroes have their own custom shard upgrade as part of this update which permanently adds a new ability or improves an existing one. Can be purchased starting at 20 minutes and gets consumed immediately when it's given to your hero (like Aghanim's Blessing). You can now check what Scepter and Shard upgrades do for the selected hero directly in the Hero UI, next to their abilities, as well as which ones are active. Consumed Scepter buffs no longer shows up as a buff icon mixed in with other buffs. Alt-Clicking on the Scepter and Shard UI will notify your allies whether the selected hero owns that upgrade.



Characters' Ability Changes

New Items

FLUFFY HATNEW ITEM Costs 250 gold Grants 125 Health

FALCON BLADENEW ITEM Requires Fluffy Hat, Sage's Mask, Blades of Attack and 225 gold recipe Grants +150 Health, +1.6 Mana Regen, +10 Damage

ORB OF CORROSIONNEW ITEM Requires Blight Stone, Orb of Venom, and a Fluffy Hat Provides +150 Health, 13%/4% Slow, 3 Magic DPS, and 3 Armor reduction. Lasts 3 seconds

WITCH BLADENEW ITEM Requires Blitz Knuckles, Chainmail, Robe of the Magi and a 600 gold recipe. Grants +35 Attack Speed, +12 Intelligence, +6 Armor and +300 Projectile Speed. Has a 9 second passive cooldown that procs on attacks, applying a curse for 3 seconds that slows by 25% and deals your Int as damage every second.

GLEIPNIRNEW ITEM Requires Maelstrom, Rod of Atos and a 700 gold recipe. Provides +30 Damage, +20 Intelligence, +12 Strength and +12 Agility. Passive: 160 damage Chain Lightning proc Active: Targets a 450 AoE area, releasing a lightning strike onto each enemy unit, ensnaring them for 2 seconds and dealing a chain lightning damage proc for 220 damage. Cast Range: 1100. Manacost: 200

MAGE SLAYERNEW ITEM Requires Cloak, Blade of Alacrity, Claymore and 600 gold recipe. Grants +20% Magic Resistance, +20 Agility, +20 Damage and causes your attacks to place a -35% Spell Amp debuff on enemy heroes lasting 4 seconds.

ETERNAL SHROUDNEW ITEM Requires Hood of Defiance, Voodoo Mask and a 1100 gold recipe. Grants +8.5 HP Regeneration, +20% Hero Spell Lifesteal and +4% Creep Spell Lifesteal. Can be activated to create a shield that absorbs up to 400 magical damage and converts it to mana. Lasts 12 seconds. Cooldown: 60. Manacost: 50

HELM OF THE DOMINATORNEW ITEM Helm of the Dominator can now be upgraded to Level 2 by buying ultimate orb and a 1600 recipe. Allows converting Ancients. Minimum health increased to 1800. Increases stat/armor/hp regen bonuses from 6/6/6 to 20/8/8

OVERWHELMING BLINKNEW ITEM Requires Blink Dagger, Reaver and a 1750 Gold Recipe. Grants you +25 Strength, and when you land at a destination, all enemies in a 800 AoE have 50% movement slow and 50 attack slow for 6 seconds and take damage equal to 200 + 100% of your strength.

SWIFT BLINKNEW ITEM Requires Blink Dagger, Eaglesong and a 1750 Gold Recipe Grants you +25 Agility, and when you land at a destination, you gain 30% phased movement speed, and +40 Damage and +40 Attack Speed for 6 seconds.

ARCANE BLINKNEW ITEM Requires Blink Dagger, Mystic Staff and a 1750 Gold Recipe Grants you +25 Intelligence, and when you land at a destination, gain -50% Cast Point and 25% Ability Cooldown Reduction for 6 seconds. Does not affect items.

WIND WAKERNEW ITEM Requires Euls, Mystic Staff and a 1600 gold recipe. Grants +50 Movement Speed, +6 Mana Regen, +35 Intelligence. Extends the Cyclone functionality to allow casting on allies. When cast on yourself, you can move the tornado anywhere at a speed of 360.



Old Item changes

New Neutral Items

Tier 1 FAIRY'S TRINKETNEW ITEM +100 Health, +5% Spell Amp. Reduces manacosts by 5% CHIPPED VESTNEW ITEM Grants +3.5 HP Regen and passively returns 26 damage to hero attackers and 13 to creeps. POSSESSED MASKNEW ITEM +7 Primary Attribute, +7% Lifesteal

Tier 2 QUICKSILVER AMULETNEW ITEM +30% Attack Animation and Projectile Speed. +5% MS and +10 Attack Speed. If any of your abilities are on cooldown, you gain an additional +5% MS and +15 Attack Speed. BULLWHIPNEW ITEM +3 HP Regen and +3 Mana Regen. Can be cast on allies to grant them +16% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, or on enemies to slow them by 16% for 5 seconds. Cast Range: 850. Cooldown: 12

Tier 3 ELVEN TUNICNEW ITEM Grants +26 Attack Speed, +16% Evasion, +8% Movement Speed CLOAK OF FLAMESNEW ITEM Grants +5 Armor, +10% Magic Resistance and a passive immolation aura dealing 45 damage per second in a 400 AoE CEREMONIAL ROBENEW ITEM Grants +350 Mana. Enemies in 1200 AoE have -10% Status Resistance and -10% Magic Resistance. PSYCHIC HEADBANDNEW ITEM Grants +12% Intelligence and +100 Cast Range. Activate to push the target enemy 400 distance away from you. Cast Range: 800. Cooldown: 30.

Tier 4 PENTA-EDGED SWORDNEW ITEM Provides +45 Damage, +80 Melee Attack Range and 20% chance to Maim enemies, reducing their movement speed by 20% and attack speed by 60 for 3 seconds. STORMCRAFTERNEW ITEM Grants 4 Mana Regen. Zaps an enemy within 700 range of you every 3 seconds, dealing 200 damage and slowing by 40% for 0.3 seconds. Can be activated to cyclone yourself for 0.75 seconds. Cooldown: 25 Manacost: 50 TRICKSTER CLOAKNEW ITEM Grants +20% Evasion, +20% Magic Resistance. Activate to become invisible for 6 seconds. Cooldown: 25

Tier 5 GIANT'S RINGNEW ITEM +40 Strength, +60 Movement Speed, +60% Model Size and can walk over any terrain. When standing on top of an enemy (100 AoE), deals 100% of your strength per second. BOOK OF SHADOWSNEW ITEM +12 All Stats, +400 Night Vision. Target an enemy, ally or self. Causes the target to become untargetable but also silenced, muted and disarmed for 4 seconds. Applies a Basic Dispel. Cast Range: 700 Cooldown: 25



General Updates