Doublecross Fortnite Skin: When Will It Return To The Fortnite Item Shop?

The Doublecross skin is one of the most popular and rarest Fortnite skins that come from the Red Lily set. Epic Games introduced the skin during Fortnite Season 9 of Chapter 1 on July 4, 2019. As part of the Red Lily set, the company also offered a Floweprint Wrap and a Floral Shell Back Bling.

How must does Doublecross skin cost?

Fortnite players can buy the Double cross skin from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks once added by Epic Games. The cosmetic was first added in the in-game shop on July 29, 2020, and it was last listed on November 21, 2020. However, it is not listed in the item shop right now.

How to purchase Fortnite Doublecoss skin?

In the Fortnite Item shop, all the cosmetics and other items are available to purchase on rotation. It offers both daily items and featured items. The daily Fortnite items rotate on a daily basis, while the featured Fortnite items are available in the shop throughout the week once they are added. The Doublecross skin is usually part of the daily items which means that it quickly disappears from the Fortnite Item shop once added. If you are looking to purchase the item, make sure that you keep an eye on the in-game shop as it is likely to return soon. Once the skin is available, you can purchase it by selecting the Doublecross outfit in the Fortnite item shop and clicking the ‘Purchase Items’ button.

When will the Fortnite Doublecoss skin return?

The Double cross skin is actually a rare Fortnite skin, however, the item frequently returns to the Fortnite Item shop every few weeks. It is expected that it will make a comeback later this week.

However, you need to make sure that you have collected sufficient V-Bucks. As mentioned earlier, you will need 1,200 V-Bucks to purchase this item. You can either purchase V-Bucks in from the Store by paying real currency or earn it by playing the game and completing quests.

Fortnite is available now across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and mobile devices.

Image credits: Epic Games