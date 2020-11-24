Fortnite Leaks Suggest The Addition Of Fortnite Mod Support In The Game

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has proved to be one of the most thrilling seasons for the fans as Epic Games keeps introducing new content and features to the battle royale game. The developers have brought a wide range of items and other customization options to keep the fans engaged throughout the season. While Season 4 is set to end in a few days, it appears that Epic Games could be adding mod support to its popular title.

Fortnite leaks suggest Fortnite mod could soon arrive in the game

According to recent Fortnite leaks, the mod support will be arriving in Fortnite. The leak was originally shared by prominent leaker @Lucas7yoshi on Twitter who also followed with a tweet claiming that the feature will be definitely added to the game, although it's unclear the extent to which players would be able to mod the game once it is implemented.

Modding support will be coming to Fortnite... — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaker (@Lucas7yoshi) November 23, 2020

While there aren't enough details surrounding the implementation of this feature, it seems likely that the feature might make it to the game so as to shake things for the next big season that is set to arrive soon. However, you still need to wait for an official confirmation from Epic Games to be sure that the feature will indeed arrive in Fortnite.

With Fortnite Season 4 now coming to an end, developers are preparing for the end of season event. The countdown for the end of season event began after Epic Games dropped the Fortnite 14.60 update a few days ago. Developers are now set to introduce the long-awaited Galactus event in the game which will see the arrival of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. The event will see him go up against some of your favourite superheroes before fans can dive into the new season.

When does Fortnite Season 4 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 was originally set to conclude this month on November 30; however, it had to be delayed due to certain reasons. Now, Epic Games has confirmed that the season will finally end on December 3, 2020.

Image credits: Epic Games