Fortnite: The Walking Dead Skins Now Available In The Item Shop

Epic Games has collaborated with various franchisees and companies for its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. These partnerships have given rise to numerous special outfits and cosmetics that we’ve seen since the game’s inception. In the previous season, the gaming company introduced fans to some of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe, and the current season is no different. Epic Games has now collaborated with The Walking Dead to bring two of their popular characters into the battle royale.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Suggest The Addition Of Fortnite Mod Support In The Game

The Walking Dead skins in Fortnite

Epic has finally added the Walking Dead characters Daryl Dixon and Michonne in the game. The two characters have been available in the Fortnite Item Shop since December 16.

Also Read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle?

How much do the Walking Dead skins cost?

Fans can purchase the skins by spending 1,800 V-bucks each. The Walking Dead skins also include a pickaxe and back bling. For people who are interested in getting both the Daryl Dixon and Michonne skins, they can get them for just 2,500 V-bucks as part of the Survivors in Arms bundle.

Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon and Michonne are two of the latest characters to arrive on the Fortnite island. The gaming company had also introduced The Master Chief from Halo Kratos from God of War, and The Mandalorian from Star Wars series as playable characters in the game.

Also Read | Lexa Anime Skin: How To Unlock The New Lexa Skin In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite is all set to enter Week 3 of Season 5 and introduce the next batch of weekly challenges in the game. Players can complete the weekly challenges in Fortnite for an opportunity to earn XP and level up their Season 5 Battle Pass. For those who haven't purchased the new season pass, they can get one for 950 V-bucks. Epic has also added a new game mode called “The Spy Within” with the latest patch update. The company will be rolling out a number of new Spy Within maps which will rotate for as long as the event lasts.

Fortnite is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and mobile devices.

Also Read | Fortnite Spy Within Challenges: How To Play Spy Within Quests?

Image credits: Epic Games