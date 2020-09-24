Fortnite 3rd Birthday Challenges That You Must Check Out Right Away

Fortnite has been one of the most influential games for this generation. It has taken the world by storm since its launch and has been staying ahead of the competition. Fortnite has always kept its players at the forefront and that has helped them accelerate their growth to the top. Fortnite has had a beautiful season with the Chapter 2 Season 4 update and it has provided massive amounts of content for the players to engage in this season. Fortnite will be completing 3 years in the industry and Epic is hosting a Fortnite 3rd birthday event to celebrate the game, fans, and the players.

Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges

Each year, Epic celebrates the birthday of one of its biggest franchises, Fortnite. It hosts a birthday event for the players in the Fortnite battle royale map. The event consists of challenges, cosmetics, birthday cakes, and a birthday-themed battle bus. Thanks to the leakers and data miners, players can get an early look at the challenges before they officially appear. The Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges are as follows:

Bit late, but here are the Birthday Challenges pic.twitter.com/mY2quEP6rk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

Play Matches 0/10

Dance in front of birthday cakes 0/10

Outlast opponents 0/500

Gain Health or Shield from Birthday Cake 0/50

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Gift Boxes and More

Players will also be able to get gift boxes for the third birthday which would include epic or legendary items. The loot would consist of weapons and consumables. Fortnite will also bring back the birthday-themed bus that would play birthday songs for the whole Fortnite Birthday week while staring at every new match. Cake spawns will also be introduced with Gift box spawns. Fortnite’s Birthday is on the 26th of September and that whole week should be focused on Fortnite 3rd Birthday party. The loot from the gift boxes include:

Correction for one of my previous tweets, this is the actual loot pool of the upcoming giftboxes: pic.twitter.com/ocTyqNrLQg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

Weapon Loot

LMG (Epic): Spawn chance 9.09%

Combat Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Charge Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Revolver (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Tactical Submachine Gun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Scoped Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Rocket Launcher (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Pump Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Burst Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Consumables Loot

Medkit (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 25.00%

Small Shield Potion (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Shield Potion (Rare): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Bandage Bazooka (Epic): Spawn Chance 10.00%

Promo image source: JayKeyFN Twitter Handle