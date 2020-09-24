Fortnite Team Rumble Disabled; Know Why Is Team Rumble Disabled

Fortnite has added quite a few game modes over the years for the players to enjoy. It was first only a battle royale exclusive game, then new LTM modes and game modes were introduced. Game modes like team rumble, PvE mode, Party royale mode, etc made their way into Fortnite. These new modes were widely appreciated and accepted by the players. Team Rumble became one of the most popular modes in Fortnite. The unlimited respawn feature was a good catch to the Team Rumble mode. Fortnite had disabled Team Rumble for some time recently.

Fortnite Team Rumble Disabled

Fortnite has had Team Rumble for 6 seasons straight now and it has never gone or been disabled. Suddenly when players could not enter the game mode it created chaos in the Fortnite world. Fortnite came up with a statement addressing this issue in a tweet from the Fortnite Status account. The tweet read, “We have temporarily disabled Team Rumble while we investigate the respawn issue and others. We will update you when it's back online.”

We have temporarily disabled Team Rumble while we investigate the respawn issue and others.



We will update you when it's back online. pic.twitter.com/fZ52LTRTC7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 23, 2020

Why is Team Rumble disabled?

Fortnite had to disable the game mode as it had to undergo maintenance and there were some issues pertaining to the mode that had to be resolved. A respawn issue has been creating a lot of problems for the players wherein after being eliminated, the players are not able to respawn closer into the storm circles, but at a distance. This issue was being worked upon while the game was disabled. Fortnite got the mode online soon and announced that through a tweet on their Fortnite status account. The tweet read, “We've resolved the respawn and other issues in Team Rumble, and the mode is back online.”

We've resolved the respawn and other issues in Team Rumble, and the mode is back online. pic.twitter.com/cKN58pw5cg — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 24, 2020

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Party Challenges and Gift Boxes

Each year, Epic celebrates the birthday of one of its biggest franchises, Fortnite. It hosts a birthday event for the players in the Fortnite battle royale map. The event consists of challenges, cosmetics, birthday cakes, and a birthday-themed battle bus. Thanks to the leakers and data miners, players can get an early look at the challenges and gift boxes to loot before they officially appear. The Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges and loot are as follows:

Play Matches 0/10

Dance in front of birthday cakes 0/10

Outlast opponents 0/500

Gain Health or Shield from Birthday Cake 0/50

Weapon Loot

LMG (Epic): Spawn chance 9.09%

Combat Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Charge Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Revolver (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Tactical Submachine Gun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Scoped Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Rocket Launcher (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Pump Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Burst Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Consumables Loot

Medkit (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 25.00%

Small Shield Potion (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Shield Potion (Rare): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Bandage Bazooka (Epic): Spawn Chance 10.00%

Promo image source: Fortnite twitter handle