How To Get It's Dynamite Emote In Fortnite? Know All About The Two Emotes

Fortnite has had crossover and collaborations with a number of brands, franchises, and people. This is how Fortnite stays ahead of its competition. These collaborations can take place in their traditional battle royale mode, or the recently introduced party royale mode or even the PvE mode called Save the World. For every collaboration, Fortnite has added some exclusive content dedicated to the crossover that players can purchase or unlock through the battle pass.

The added content almost always has new types of cosmetics and sometimes changes on the map. Fortnite has had collaborations with the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, and many more. This time around they have planned collaboration with the Korean Pop sensation BTS. There are two new emotes coming that will be inspired by the BTS crew and those are, 'It's Dynamite' and 'I'm diamond' emotes. Read on to know how to get It's Dynamite Emote

How to get It's Dynamite Emote

Reports from leakers and data miners suggest that these two new emotes will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Store in a bundle called ‘Dynamite’. There is no official statement about the cost of this bundle so the players will have to just wait for that. It has not been clarified if the players can get one of the two emotes separately from the store or will have to buy both through the bundle. Other contents of the ‘Dynamite’ bundle haven’t been specified either.

It's Dynamite Emote and I'm Diamond Emote

Fortnite has officially announced the impending arrival of BTS to the Party Royale mode. They have also announced that two new emotes will be available for purchase in the Fortnite item store to celebrate the arrival of BTS. 'It's Dynamite' and 'I'm Diamond' are the two new BTS inspired emotes that are going to make their way into Fortnite. Data miners have leaked a silhouette and description of the two new emotes coming to the game.

The Two new emotes have been designed and choreographed by none other than the BTS crew. Fortnite has motion-captured their moves and style and has integrated that into the new emote. Both emotes are K-POP dance moves that go well with the K-POP song running in the background. These are upbeat, high tempo moves that the players are going to love. The, ‘It's Dynamite’ emote has quite a bit of flair to it as colorful sparkles jut out of the players' fingertips while performing this emote.

