Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Epic Games has finally released Chapter 2, Season 5 which comes with major changes to the map, new weekly challenges, and plenty of content upgrades. Players can complete various unique tasks and challenges during the season to level up the new Battle Pass. One of the challenges requires players to earn weapon specialist accolades which unlocks a new portion of the Mandalorian armour.

How to earn Weapon Specialist Accolades in Fortnite?

Players can earn a Weapon Specialist by dealing about 150 damage with a weapon type during one match. To do so, you will first need to land at a named POI on the map where you can also have a chance to grab tons of XP by looting ammo boxes and chests. However, you should note that the amount of damage to be dealt may differ for every weapon. It is also suggested that you stick to one weapon type during a match to get the most output.

Once you have dealt a total of 150 damage, you will see a pop up on the screen indicating that you have earned a weapon specialist accolade.

When you dive into this challenge, you will notice that the game actually requires you to earn the weapon specialist accolades for about five times. This means that you will need to do it five times in order to successfully complete the challenge and unlock the new portion of the Mandalorian armour.

The challenge can be easily completed in about two games, although it completely depends on the kills you get. The best way to complete the challenge is in Team Rumble due to the respawning and the fact that you will also find more weapons in this game mode. However, you can also choose to complete it in solos.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is in its first week with the first batch of challenges now live for all players. The online multiplayer game is available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: YouTube | Perfect Score