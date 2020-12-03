How To Complete Bounties In Fortnite Season 5 To Earn Gold Bars?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is off to a killer start with major changes to the map, new weekly challenges, and hidden NPCs all around the map. The addition of NPCs is clearly one of the biggest highlights of the new season as players will now have an opportunity to take on side quests, collect bounties, buy weapons and more. Today, we take a look at what are the bounties in Fortnite Season 5 and how to complete them.

How to complete bounties in Fortnite?

Before you complete a bounty, you need to find one by interacting with a non-playable character in the game. You will find these characters spread across the Fortnite map in various regions. You will see a small speech bubble on your screen suggesting that an NPC is near your location. You need to follow the speech bubble to reach the character.

Once you have found the NPC, you need to approach him and start an interaction by pressing the 'E' button on PC. For those on a gaming console, press X (Xbox users) or Square (PlayStation users). When you talk to these NPCs, you will be able to take the available tasks. These tasks include eliminating a certain player, scoring takedowns, visiting a point of interest, and more.

However, there could be instances where an NPC does not offer you any Fortnite bounties when you approach him. In this case, you must find the next character on the map. There are many new NPCs that have been added to the map. These can be found at various locations in different regions so you shouldn't face much trouble finding them. Once you are offered a new bounty, you will have an option on the menu asking you to confirm that you wish to complete the task.

If you are tasked with eliminating a player, you will also receive the details of the player along with their picture. You will need to complete the task within the specified time. A yellow circle will be displayed on the map to help you track down your target. This will change depending on their movement, so make sure you keep an eye on the circle to reach them quickly. Successfully completing the quest will reward you with gold bars.

However, you should note that there is a strong possibility of a bounty being placed on your head as well. In that case, the game will notify you that you are being targeted.

Image credits: Epic Games