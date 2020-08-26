Epic Games Vs Apple: Court Passes A Split Decision Between The Tech & Gaming Giants

A major court opinion in the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple came in as a decision which favoured both the companies to some extent. An order filed on August 24, 2020, by the court has ruled out that the tech giant Apple cannot terminate Apic's access to Unreal Engine development tools. But on the other hand, it has denied Epic's request to allow Fortnite to be back on Apple's App Store. Read the conclusion of the court order filed by Northern District of California on August 24 below:

Northern District of California's court order

In sum, the Court finds that based upon the record before it, the Winter factors weigh against granting a temporary restraining order based on Epic Games’ requests as to Fortnite and other games and in favor of granting a temporary restraining order based as to the Unreal Engine and other effected developer tools. THEREFORE, APPLE AND ALL PERSONS IN ACTIVE CONCERT OR PARTICIPATION WITH APPLE, ARE TEMPORARILY RESTRAINED from taking adverse action against Epic Games with respect to restricting, suspending or terminating any affiliate of Epic Games, such as Epic International, from Apple’s Developer Program, including as to Unreal Engine, on the basis that Epic Games enabled in-app payment processing in Fortnite through means other than IAP or on the basis of the steps Epic took to do so.

Read the entirety of Northern District of California's Public Domain court order Here

One of the pressing concerns for Epic games was that Apple would cut its support to their game developing Unreal Engine. Epic had countered the threat by stating in court that the move would affect people beyond just video games. Though Epic has an upper hand at being actively developing games with the Unreal Engines, Fortnite players on iOS devices will not get access to the game's Chapter 2, Season 4 update when it goes live on August 27, 2020.

The eight-page ruling filed by the Northern District of California reveals that arguments from both ends took place over a Zoom conference. It was held by the US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers who stated that some serious questions do exist about Apple's App Store policies, which are currently challenged by Fortnite developer Epic Games. On the other hand, Microsoft has also stepped into the public battle between tech giants filing a statement in support of Epic Games, as revealed by Epic Games Newsroom's official Twitter account.

