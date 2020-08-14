What is #freefortnite Moment? How And Why Was This Started By Epic Games?

Fortnite is one of the most played games all over the globe lately. But the game has been taken off the Google and Apple servers. This is because of the differences created regarding their cut of the revenue. The clash between the developers and game makers occurred on Thursday and the tech giants dedicated to scrapping the app from their app stores. This has started a new #freefortnite movement on social media. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Banned From Apple And Google Over Violation Of Important Policies

Also Read | Why Did Apple Ban Fortnite? Epic Games Vs Apple App Store Controversy Explained

What is #freefortnite moment?

Epic Games released a statement regarding the same and said that removal of Fortnite is yet another example of major organizations flexing their enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the market for in-app payments on phones. Epic Games also released a Tweet regarding the same and created a PR campaign against Apple. They even recreated Nike’s 1984 advertisement which was related to their fight with IBM 36 years ago. After just hours of this Tweet, Fortnite player started supporting Epic and also started #FreeFortnite that has been trending on Twitter.

A number of fans have been supporting the makers of Fortnite through their social media posts. They have bee sharing their thought with #FreeFortnite that has been dominating the social media lately. Some popular faces of the gaming industry have also shared their thought about the same. A popular Youtuber, Steven Boogie2988 Williams took to his Twitter and wrote, “Wanna know what’s stupid about this #freefortnite thing? This was all done to try to bypass the % fee that the apple store takes from sales in-app. But other games already solved this by selling directly to them through their own launchers or website or pc. Like the EPIC STORE??”. Another fan commented, “Big @Apple Fan here! But I hate you for excluding me from playing what I want while it is possible to watch what I want (Prime, Netflix, Disney+ etc are all available). Don’t blame others, open your store for those kinds of content! #freefortnite #FreeXcloud” Here are some fan reactions about the same.

Also Read | Why Was Fortnite Removed From Google Play Store? Epic Games Feud Explained

After removing the app from its servers, Apple released a statement about the same and said that Epic has enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple. Apple also claims that Epic did the same with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines. They said that they will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store. but just hours later, Epic decided to go against Apple and decided to lawyer-up against the company. According to Epic Games, Apple has been violating the antitrust laws by forcing developers to use their payment systems, which has led to this ongoing situation.

Also Read | Apple Drops Fortnite From App Store Over Direct Payment Plan

Also Read | Epic Games Vs Apple: Why Is Fortnite Developer Company Mocking Apple's '1984'?