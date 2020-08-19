Fall Guys Inspired Fortnite Creative Map Is Out On All Platforms; Get Creative Code

Fortnite is among the most successful battle royale games right now that features tons of exciting content and a range of unlockable items. The game is also known to offer timely updates in an effort to improve the overall gameplay experience and keep the fans engaged. Epic Games has also been consistently creative with the BR title when it comes to the game modes.

Interestingly, Fortnite also features a Creative mode which allows people in the gaming community to create or build their own content. It also offers a variety of different tools that users can utilise and make the gameplay all the more fun.

Tumble Lads – New Fall Guys Fortnite map

Since the launch of Fortnite Creative in 2018, Fortnite fans have created plenty of unique maps in the game, where a few have also been renditions of other popular game titles. Speaking of which, there is a brand new map added in the Fortnite Creative called Tumble Lads. The map has been developed by 3D Lab and is inspired by a new battle royale game titled Fall Guys.

The creative map has been recently released, but it does not offer a detailed map description. However, the developers' Instagram post says that players can either race or tumble with their buddies where they will play up to six uniquely challenging mini games.

Tumble Lads – Fall Guys Fortnite map code

If you are looking to try out the new Tumble Lads Fortnite map yourself, here is the creative code – 5361-9496-2479. To enter the Tumble Lads map in Fortnite, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Fortnite Creative on your device.

Step 2: Tap the 'Play' button on the bottom right portion of the screen and launch the server.

Step 3: Once you are in the creative mode, you will have to go upstairs and head towards the destination bubble.

Step 4: Hover over the bubble and it will flash a destination code (island code). The section will be blank if you have never played Fortnite Creative.

Step 5: Now, enter the creative code for Tumble Lads. That's it. You will enter the island in a few seconds.

Image credits: 3D Lab