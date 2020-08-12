How To Increase FPS In Fortnite? Learn The Most Important Methods Here

Fortnite Season 3 has made all the players go crazy because of all the new additions, updates, and changes that bring up some unique and creative challenges. However, where players are thrilled with all the new things in the flooded map and the new challenges, some are wondering how to get the best gaming experience through the game. Fortnite FPS settings play a key role to give out an excellent gaming experience as it can affect the player's reaction time and aim ability. If you want to make the best of your gaming time, do not worry, here is how to increase FPS in Fortnite.

How to increase FPS in Fortnite?

In-Game Fortnite FPS settings

In-game menu for Graphic quality control helps users to get the best of the experience out of the survival game. It is also the most important section in Fortnite making it simple and easy that has a direct impact on how much FPS you receive in-game. With a few adjustments as mentioned below, you can easily add anywhere between 5 to 10 extra frames.

3D Resolution - 100%

View Distance - Epic

Shadows - OFF

Anti-Aliasing - OFF

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

Graphics Control Panel settings

If you are unable to get the best FPS experience in the game, updating your Graphics Control Panel Settings is the next best thing you need to do. Find out the '3D Settings' option, as you click on the 'Adjust image settings with preview' option. Slide the bar to the left towards 'Performance' and go to 'Manage 3D Setting' and ensure your settings are identical to the ones below:

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Antialiasing – FXAA: Off

Antialiasing – Gamma Correction: Off

Antialiasing – Mode: Off

Antialiasing – Setting: None

Antialiasing – Transparency: Off

CUDA – GPUs: All

DSR – Factors: Off

DSR – Smoothness: Off

Maximum Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA): Off

OpenGL Rendering GPU: Set as your graphics card

Power Management Mode: Prefer maximum performance

Preferred refresh rate: Highest available

Shader Cache: On

Texture Filtering – Anisotropic Sample Optimisation: On

Threaded Optimisation: Auto

Triple Buffering: Off

Vertical Sync: Off

Virtual Reality Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

