Fall Guys Season 2 To Officially Release In October And Follow A Medieval Theme

Fall Guys is a game that closely resembles the old game show Takeshi's Castle in which the contenders need to go through various rounds till one player is remaining. All the player needs to do is run, jump, and grab all the way through each level and various events.

Fall Guys Season 2 Ultimate Knockout: Updates, Release Date and more details

Fall Guys Season 2 trailer was released on August 28. Season 2 will introduce a number of new rounds to the game, all inspired by its medieval theme. New addition will make players climb over castle walls, dodge swinging axes, and run through movable siege ramps.

Fall Guys Season 2 Release Date

Fall Guys Season 2 is expected to release on October 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/mF8bYDEALi — Fall Guys Season 2 News (@FallGuysBlog) August 28, 2020

The latest Fall Guys update on the release date is October 6, 2020. IGN’s Simon Cardy in his review of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, said:

“A collection of exciting minigames and a smattering of every colour under the rainbow makes Fall Guys a consistent delight, even if it can also be a frustrating one at times. A few quality of life annoyances aside, it sets itself apart from both the party and battle royale games that inspired it in its own ludicrously fun way”

Most likely the update will hit the PC and PS4 at the same time, too, but we don’t have an exact date just yet. When it does drop, though, it looks like it will keep the millions of players who are already hooked on competing for crowns happy.

Fall Guys Season 2 Reveal

The Official Description for Season 2 reads, "Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October". During the previous updates, the developers said that they are observing fan feedback extremely closely. This probably means Season 2 will address some features and issues that are often brought up by the community.

Senior Designer Joe Walsh explained to MinnMax that, "a big thing we're definitely looking into is cross-play" in addition to having the ability to "win or lose as teams," and adding enough stages to "where you press go and there are 100 variations of that first level".

Image Promo: Devolver Digital